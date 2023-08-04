Laguna Sports Update: Week of Aug. 4

Sports Summer Notes:

FOOTBALL

Practice began last Monday, July 31, for the 89th edition of Laguna football, with the opening game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Chino High School. Laguna will be on the road at Dana Hills on Aug. 25 and at Northwood on Sept. 1. The first home game is Friday, Sept. 8 against Santa Ana.

The squad looked sharp and athletic on the first day and should be competitive, as expected.

The Breakers are currently a pre-season ranked #103 out of the 375 SSCIF schools playing 11-man varsity football.

For more information, including the Football Record book, see the team website at www.lbhsathletics.com. SSCIF rankings can be found at www.calpreps.com

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The summer pre-season concludes this weekend with the Queens Court tournament on Aug. 5 and 6.

The tournament schedules and results for all three levels can be found at fhsqueenscourt.com . Laguna will be missing a number of starters but will still compete in the top division, facing La Canada, San Clemente and J Serra this Saturday and will play Santa Margarita and Aliso Niguel on Sunday at Irvine’s Momentus Volleyball Center with all matches in a best-of-three set format.

The team will scrimmage Aliso Niguel on Aug. 10 and open their season at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15 with JSerra.

WATER POLO

Unlike many of the high school sports teams that now have counterparts as part of the Thurston Middle School sports program, water polo has relied on the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation to introduce our local youth to the sport. The success has elevated the boy’s high school program to compete at the top level and the program has qualified for the playoffs 31 consecutive years and is a perennial top-10 in Orange County. The girls have even exceeded expectations to become the top all-time high school program in southern California.

This year, the program sent five teams to USA Water Polo’s Junior Olympics, with two teams competing at the “Championship Level” and three competing in the lower “Classic Division.”

10U “A” Black was 2nd, losing to Route 66 in the finals 16-15 of the Classic Division.

10U “B” Maroon finished 15th in the Classic Division

14’s Boys finished 3rd in the Classic Division, losing only one game in a shootout.

12’s Boys were 23rd in the Championship Division

12’s Girls won the consolation finals in the Championship Division, defeating Newport Beach B 8-3 in the finals.

For more information on the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation and programs, visit www.lagunabeachwaterpolo.com or call 949-763-1149.

For Laguna Beach High School Athletics Summer Camps – visit this link. Camp activity for some sports continues into mid-August.

Looking for the 2023-24 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. Have a Breakers High School sports note? You can reach Frank at [email protected].