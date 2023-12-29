Opinion: The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), subtle features 

By Roger Bütow

The California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA (pronounced SEE-QWAH) was created by the California State Legislature in 1970. Subsequent revisions over the decades have occurred mainly due to litigious challenges or amendments by legislators.

Every California governor since 1983 has called for reform, but none has succeeded yet. It can be a project applicant’s best friend or worst nightmare, hence the ongoing confrontations since inception.

Two years after launch, it was amended. In 1972, California became the only State that interpreted a “public project” as ANY development that needed approval by a governmental, local lead agency. [1]

This explains why projects with their potential environmental consequences, especially those in need of potentially significant adverse impact mitigation, are overseen by proximate government agencies.

Applicants, having prolonged, private access to local agency staff well in advance, have advocacy advantages before their project is even publicly announced. CEQA veterans know that initially, the playing field isn’t really level.

Initially, per law, the project’s CEQA packet is transmitted to the Governor’s Office of Planning & Research (OPR); Notice of Intent (NOI) is also posted at the State Clearing House (SCH) website and archives can be referenced. [2]

The project’s arc is determined at staff planning levels. Of the greatest importance is CEQA’s “Initial Study Checklist,” where the project is first reviewed and assessed, triaged as it were.

Proffered mitigations (making the project’s impacts nil or less), coupled with CEQA’s “Mandatory Findings of Significance” that exhaustively list the requisite public trust and/or regulatory certifications, must be offered.

If the lead agency implements the goals and objectives of CEQA, i.e., takes the “gauntlet approach,” applicants become vulnerable to subsequent objections.

Meanwhile, applicants usually want to be inured, basically safe harbor sheltered via lead agency initial analytical assessments. [3]

Skeptics who either want a project DOA or feel the mitigations are inadequate, follow the guaranteed path to make their outcries noted and become part of the project’s public record journey.

Stakeholders, submitting concerns in writing and, if physically possible, attending formal hearings, should also be prepared to provide oral testimony. Hand-delivered multiple copies at these hearings help.

If an agency records their meetings and archives them, all the better. Together, these are important tactical tools.

If appealed to public agencies with oversight powers or legally challenged in courtrooms, stakeholder’s rights might be limited to only those project shortcomings/mitigations objected to previously.

Another invaluable element for objectors is the “Fair Argument Standard,” which helps level the discourse playing field during the CEQA approval and possible appellate processes.

“The fair argument standard means that if a “fair argument” can be made that a project may have a significant effect on the environment, an EIR shall be prepared even though there may be other substantial evidence that the project will not have a significant effect (CEQA Guidelines § 15064(f)(1).”

To acquire a much higher-level, refined education, extremely important if as a stakeholder you’re considering engagement and participation in the CEQ process, please go to this link. Better you learn to fish than be given fish. [4]

To my knowledge, never discussed in Laguna’s preservation and protection community are the prohibitions and constraints regarding “patterns of development,” including “piecemeal” or “sequential” filings of multiple or complex, chronologically phased projects.

Individually, projects submitted might appear relatively benign. If that project is composed of several phased parts, individually, they might pass the mitigation smell test muster but ultimately be found unworthy of final approval.

Such “Programmatic” or the higher, more in-depth review level “Master Environmental Impact Reports” (MEIRs) are often contentious. [5]

“Patterns Of Development” guidelines, subject to CEQA challenges, compound the situation. Other projects in planning phases, not yet thoroughly analyzed properly in total, collectively, and accumulatively, can significantly alter entire residential or commerce zones harmfully and irreparably.

General and/or specific area management plans are viable metrics, but unfortunately, if the lead agency is pre-disposed and biased, they can grant umbrella immunity via multiple variances or amend these plans altogether by fiat, i.e., by overriding authoritative order. [6]

Only eternal, many times voluntary stakeholder vigilance can be effective, and only by exercising one’s CEQA rights can a healthy and safe environment be obtained.

Roger “Gonzo” Bütow is a prolific, often transgressive, journalist and a 52-year resident of Laguna Beach. He’s co-founder and Executive Director of the unincorporated association known as Clean Water Now. A retired general contractor, since 2010, he’s been a professional land use and regulatory compliance consultant, plus provided environmental and construction advisory services. His contact information can be found at: www.clean-water-now.org.

