Opinion: The civility hypocrisy

Just to torture myself, I sometimes tune into City Council meeting videos.



Friends recommended that I tune into the meeting on November 21, 2023, and begin watching at the 2.25-hour mark.

Reason: the sheer hypocrisy demonstrated by Village Laguna (VL) at the meeting over the methodology of selecting Mayor and Mayor Pro Temp positions.

Currently, each is elected by the Council and serves for two years. If the Council wishes to vote the same two back into those positions the next time, it can. There is no automatic rotation.

During former councilman Peter Blake’s term in office, he was not what one would call “civil.” In fact, he ran on the platform, “If you want civility, don’t vote for me.” And he wasn’t. He interrupted speakers, called out others, and so on. But he never cost the City any money, and he pushed through a series of long-needed reforms.



Those reforms overturned many of VL’s suffocating rules (most prominent: the downtown Promenade, wildly popular yet opposed by VL, which had killed it for decades—and still is trying to kill it), and they disliked Blake for pushing the reforms through.

So, they went after him with the viciousness of what they are: in my research, a registered Political Action Committee that had controlled Laguna for decades, used questionable tactics, and intimidated locals so thoroughly that no one wanted to oppose them. Until Blake ran.

At almost every Council meeting during Blake’s term, VL members and acolytes appeared constantly to criticize him for whatever reason they could dream up, but one stuck: he was not civil.And it cost him his next election.

Elected instead, among others, was VL aficionado George Weiss. When running, Weiss’ biggest campaign tactic was to hire a giant truck with photos of high-rise buildings in Huntington Beach and accuse his opponents of wanting to turn Laguna Beach into another Huntington Beach. This, of course, was a lie, but VL did not care and backed him to the hilt. It worked. He won.

Before that, the City had hired a new City Manager, Shohreh Dupuis, who immediately set about doing her job: carrying out what the new city majority had voted as its new direction. VL and acolytes disliked her for it, wanted her out, and called in its political chits from Weiss. He responded with a campaign against her (Dupuis alleged name-calling, interruptions, false allegations, and more) that created what the lawyers call a “hostile working environment.” It cost the City $500,000 in an immediate cash settlement and much more later.

Let me repeat: Weiss caused it. Village Laguna supported him.



Now Weiss wants to be mayor, and at the council meeting of November 21, 2023, proposed that the position be rotated so that he, unlike Blake, could become mayor.

Approximately eleven VL supporters, the people who called Blake so uncivil, spoke in favor of Weiss.

You could cut the hypocrisy with a dull knife.

Anne Caenn, President of VL, stated they support Weiss. Of course, they do. All that talk about Blake’s civility, or lack of it, was a charade. They could care less about civility.

As I stated before, in my exhaustive research, Village Laguna is a registered Political Action Committee that controlled this joint for forty years. Now, they don’t. They want their power back. Nothing else matters.

Hypocrisy? So what.

Michael co-founded Orange County School of the Arts, The Discovery Cube, Sage Hill School, Art Spaces Irvine and several other area nonprofit organizations. He is a business partner with Sanderson-J. Ray Development and has lived in Laguna Beach since the early 1980s.