Top of the World Neighborhood Association seats new board members

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association, a Laguna Beach neighborhood advocacy group, elected five new members to its board during its January meeting.

Peter Cole, Sally Costanzo, Chris Gourdal, Michelle Highberg and Annie Sadler were voted in as new members, and reelected were Duane Allee, Carol Buss, Gene Felder, Kris Howson, Karen Schwager, Carey Strombotne, Tim Templeton and Scott Woodard.

Gene Felder will serve as Top of the World Neighborhood Association President, the vice president is Michelle Highberg, and Annie Sadler has taken the position of secretary. The treasurer is Peter Cole.

“We thank Piero Wemyss, Chris Brazelton, Mark Mani, and Ursula Staubli for all their work and support over many years and know that we can count on their help in the future,” Felder said to the departing board members.

The association’s mission is to make the Top of the World neighborhood a safer and better place, and in doing so, the group has lobbied for an increased police presence in the Top of the World neighborhood, concerned that social media has attracted many more visitors in recent years, heightening the number of public safety incidents.

“The police department is to be congratulated for the recent arrest of burglary suspects,” board member Chris Gourdal said at the meeting.

The TOWNA Board is also lobbying to extend the hours of the on-demand shuttle serving the neighborhood.

“Laguna Local is a great city service that should be used and its hours extended if possible,” board member Kris Howson said.

The TOWNA Board encourages all who see illegal or suspicious activity to call the police department at its non-emergency number, 949-497-0701. Residents can subscribe to TOWNA newsletters at http://eepurl.com/h8Yj-n, and the group welcomes comments at [email protected].