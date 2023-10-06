Opinion: The Great Weiss Way

Councilman George Weiss began his PR campaign last week to defend himself over claims that he created a hostile workplace that left our city manager with just two options: sue the city or take early retirement.

His recent email newsletter began with, “Her departure is welcome news. Still, we should wish her well as she starts the next chapter of her life.” That’s about as sincere as Republicans continued bestowing “thoughts and prayers” on victims of gun violence.

Not surprisingly, George plays the victim himself, alleging he received a letter from an outside attorney stating he violated city policy but was never told what the violation was. Sure, except in the next sentence, he states he was under investigation for harassment, bullying and creating a toxic work environment for our city manager. Duh.

His response is about as credible as Trump’s ongoing proclamations of innocence: “At no time during my tenure as your City Councilman have I ever done anything that a reasonable person would construe as bullying or harassing the City Manager.” OK, we believe you, but would you mind clarifying what a reasonable person would construe as bullying versus, say, an unreasonable person? And what did you do that an unreasonable person would consider harassment?

He admits his dislike for her, stating her “management style and financial decisions were seriously flawed,” but goes on to provide no proof as to what they were. But isn’t “management style” a subjective opinion? Certainly not grounds for dismissal. Or a campaign to oust her.

Then he goes on to state, “The issues created by her behavior would have caused her to be separated for cause from any public corporation.” Whoa, what? Those are serious charges. Did she do something criminal? Sexually abuse someone? Steal money? Try to fix an election? Shoot someone on Fifth Avenue? Reveal secrets? (Oh no, that would be you, George.) We don’t know because George makes these proclamations but fails to back them up with evidence. So once again, he publicly impugns her character, like he did for months at council meetings. What if Shohreh applies for work somewhere else, and they come across this quote?

Finally, George gets to the crux of the matter – defending himself. “Why did the City Council decide that there was sufficient evidence that the CM could prevail if she sued the City, targeting me?” He offers three of the lamest explanations imaginable:

-It’s the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem’s fault. They supported her hiring, so admitting she wasn’t up to the job would be admitting to their own flawed judgment. Wow, what an elaborate and nefarious plot. I can just see Whalen and Kempf in the backroom conniving, “How can we get rid of her and save face? I know. Let’s concoct a story that George Weiss created a hostile workplace, and that will give everyone cover! High five!”

-It’s because the MOM Group was going to sue the city over “actions or inactions the CM took during the events of May 2, 2023.” This was the day of infamy when MOM and Mo Honarker’s team went to battle inside their contested properties. Shohreh did everything a city manager could do. She was kept informed by the police chief, she negotiated a treaty between the two parties to de-escalate the rhetoric, and when it escalated again, she swiftly closed the properties to protect the public. Well done. Does anyone in their right mind think MOM Group has anything to sue over? They were granted their day in court and preside over the properties for now. The notion that the city needed to dump the city manager because of her perceived liability is utter nonsense.

-Finally, here’s where things descend into the theater of the absurd. George asserts he was made the scapegoat because of his opposition to the possible sale of the library, the purchase of Ti Amo, and the potential parking structure lease at the Presbyterian Church. Why would they need to embarrass him when he perpetually embarrassed himself by being on the losing side of every vote? First off, a sale of the library was never, ever remotely discussed, and George himself (along with Toni Iseman) led the rush to purchase Ti Amo without an appraisal. So, by this logic, if you are in the minority on Council decisions, they will try to ruin your reputation with a smear campaign and charges of employee harassment. Even the Mafia wouldn’t concoct such a nefarious plot with someone whose influence is so deeply inconsequential.

Finally, George tells us, “The city council never provided me with an opportunity to defend myself. They could have asked me to attend a closed session and pose questions to me. Instead, all deliberations and actions were taken behind closed doors, with no opportunity for me to respond. Now, I am being attacked relentlessly in the press by propagandists who invent their own versions of what happened.”

OK then, George, self-proclaimed champion of transparency, why don’t you demand the public release of those closed-door sessions? Let the public judge for themselves whether our city manager was harassed or whether it’s all a giant deceit to make you look bad? Sunshine is the best disinfectant. Clear your good name. Release the tapes!

Billy is the CEO of La Vida Laguna, an outdoor adventure company, and the host of “Laguna Talks” on KXFM radio – Thursdays at 8 p.m. Email: [email protected].