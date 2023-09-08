Letter: $500K could have been spent elsewhere

Laguna Beach will spend a half million dollars to settle Shoreh Dupuis’ claim against the city for harassment by councilmember George Weiss. Since starting on the council, George has become the proverbial “loose cannon.”

I don’t think he has the respect of city staff or the other council members. The $500,000 could have been used by Laguna for undergrounding, infrastructure, parks, public works, energy conservation etc. So, time to send George down the road either by recalling him or waiting for his term to expire in November 2024.

George Orff, Laguna Beach