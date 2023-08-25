Opinion: Who will carry the “art colony” torch into the future?

By Jorg Dubin

I am writing to you today in regard to our well-established cultural heritage and a situation that has occurred to me over the weekend. As you all are very aware, we, Laguna Beach have a rich cultural past that has endured for a hundred years. In recent decades the ranks of well-established artists and creatives have dwindled due to many factors. Affordability, lack of studio spaces and death.

When I came to Laguna in 1976, I was in my early twenties. I could afford a place to live, ($325 a month), and a nice studio in the canyon, ($175 per month) where I currently live and work, (rent is considerably higher). When most people, residents and visitors alike think of Laguna Beach they think mostly of two things. Our beautiful environment, our beaches and our physical beauty. The other is our cultural heritage, our museum, festivals and galleries. Our beautiful environment remains intact however it is our cultural heritage and its future that is in jeopardy of disappearing with every passing year.

I was reminded of yet another loss over the weekend as I attended the memorial for our beloved Sukhi Dail, another long-time established artist here in town. It got me thinking about how many artists and creatives have left our world in recent years. Sukhi Dail, Ken Auster, Bruce Linder, Terry Thornsley, Mark Chamberlin, Jerry Burchfield, John Gardiner, and untold numbers of artists and crafts folk from the Sawdust and the FOA. There are many more. These were all long-time resident artists who carried the torch of our cultural heritage forward from those who preceded them.

I came to Laguna because of its thriving art community and eclectic mix of interesting folks. There were thriving art and craft studios all over town. It seemed like every other home had a studio in their garage or backyard. Ceramics studios, wood shops, jewelers and much more were in abundance in every neighborhood. Those days are long gone due to new regulations and policies put in place by the powers that be in city hall past. Policies that drove the hard-working artists and crafts folk out of their homes with little or no consideration as to where they would go to create. Thankfully, there was a man who saw the need for affordable light industrial complexes in Laguna Canyon and created several artists enclaves that allowed some of us to stay to this day and continue the legacy of Laguna Beach as an art colony. Thank you, Mr. Burkhardt!

The point of all this is the big question we all need to ask ourselves. What do we want Laguna Beach to be going forward? If we are to maintain the “Art Colony” moniker we need to recognize that the much-needed younger generation of artists can no longer afford to live and work in our town. There are no young artists filling the ranks as the older established artists are moving away or passing on. The Sawdust Festival is dying under the weight of its own rules about having to live in Laguna to be in the show. It is “aging out.” Students graduating from LCAD cannot afford to stay here and become part of the future of the art colony.

Do we believe in our creative community enough to deem it as an invaluable asset to our hamlet? If your answer is yes, then it is high time to recognize that if we do not proactively change course then, in the next ten or twenty years, there will be no more full-time working artists left to maintain a thriving and healthy creative community who will carry the “art colony” torch into the future.

I hope that we, as a community that prides itself on our environmental standing as well as our cultural heritage, will take this situation very seriously. The time is now to act before we lose more of our cherished creatives, and our great community becomes a hollow shell of its creative past that was established by the very artists that drew so many of us here in the first place.

Based in Laguna Beach, Jorg has had an extensive career creating paintings, sculpture, ceramics and working in design for more than 45 years. Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with Stephen Douglas and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has been the art director, set builder and production designer on seven films for O Entertainment. Jorg designed and fabricated the Sept. 11 Memorial for Laguna Beach titled “Semper Memento” (Never Forget), built from two I-beams from the World Trade Center. Jorg is also a member of the Laguna Beach Planning Commission. Jorg currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna.