Pedestrian Plaza Moves Ahead

By Allison Jarrell, Special to the Independent

After listening to impassioned residents plead both for and against a proposed downtown “parklet,” the Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with designing a pedestrian-only space on lower Park Avenue.

Prior to that decision, the Council also approved associated traffic improvements, including longer turn pockets on southbound Coast Highway at Broadway and Legion streets to help avoid congestion.

The idea for the pedestrian space, referred to as “Park Plaza,” was first pitched in July 2017 by local nonprofit Transition Laguna Beach, along with the Laguna Beach Beautification Council and Chamber of Commerce. The temporary closure of the 200 block of Park Avenue from October through January created an outdoor café environment that aimed to bring residents downtown and allow tourists to extend their visit, with the hope of benefitting local businesses and “fostering connectivity.”

Police officials reported that the street closure increased pedestrian safety at Park Avenue and Coast Highway and few other issues, with no increase in calls for service in the area.

Police Chief Laura Farinella clarified that while it isn’t legal for people to drink in the plaza, the hours were extended to 2:30 a.m. during the trial as it was a natural open area for people to walk through after going to local bars.

“It made more sense to keep it open beyond the hours of the restaurants when they close, to allow them the opportunity to gather, sit and talk, sober up, and then get in their cars and drive home,” Farinella said.

Assistant City Manager Christa Johnson said about two-thirds of community feedback has been in opposition of the plaza, which doesn’t account for comments sent directly to Council members.

Proponents cited its potential for community building and driving visitors to the downtown business area as benefits, Johnson said. Those who opposed the project voiced concerns such as traffic circulation, a loss of parking, an unfair advantage for adjacent businesses and a common belief that Main Beach Park would be a better locale for a plaza.

Johnson said three surveys issued to Park Plaza users, residents and merchants found that overall, the plaza’s presence increased peoples’ desire to purchase food and spend more time downtown. Users’ main recommendation for improving the plaza was to make it more permanent and attractive. Those who were surveyed suggest adding more seating and amenities such as food, and beautifying the street barrier.

More than 20 residents spoke on both sides of the issue Tuesday, with some flashing orange “Yes to Park Plaza” signs after pro-plaza comments.

Plaza opponent Darrell McKibben, a 51-year resident, described relying on lower Park Avenue as a shortcut to Glenneyre Street to avoid congestion on Coast Highway and Forest Avenue.

“I go to Newport Beach every day to work,” McKibben said. “When I come down, I want to get off Coast Highway as soon as possible. In the last year and a half, my wife got t-boned at Cleo by the Taco Bell, and I got rear ended up by the Pottery Barn. I’m scared to death to drive on Coast Highway anymore. So this is my shortcut.”

Billy Fried, of Transition Laguna, cited a city survey of 80 random people, two-thirds of whom expressed support for the plaza. “That’s real quantitative evidence,” Fried said. “Not a passionate few that don’t want to lose their cross-through.”

Resident Chris Prelitz presented a design plan to shorten the plaza by 25 feet, which could save three or four parking spaces, a bike corral and a space for motorcycles near the library.

The design would allow people to park nearby while maintaining a full closure at the crosswalk end of lower Park Avenue. Mayor Kelly Boyd said he’d like to see such a plan presented and potentially do a walk-through.

The Council directed staff to begin the design process for both a permanent or a semi-permanent Park Plaza, to incorporate a plaza element in the Downtown Specific Plan process, and to move forward simultaneously with the approved traffic improvements.

Staff reported the design process could take 12 to 18 months, in addition to the permit process. Construction could potentially begin in 2020.

As for funding, City Manager John Pietig said there’s still about $15,000 left from the original $75,100 budgeted for the temporary project. If more funds are needed for the design, city staff will bring that request back before the Council.

“You’re still talking a year and a half, two years before you probably get it done, but even to reach this type of a conclusion is a milestone for our community,” Pietig said.