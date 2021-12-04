Penny Milne to Speak at Laguna Canyon Conservancy

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy will virtually host Penny Milne, president of Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization (CANDO), at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Milne will discuss current development threats to Laguna Canyon slopes, preservation and restoration of Laguna Canyon Creek, and implementation of the Laguna Canyon Planning Study. The public is invited but attendance is limited to 100 participants.

CANDO’s mission is to preserve the rural, low-density character of Laguna Canyon, protect the integrity of its unique neighborhoods, and ensure the safety of the Laguna Canyon corridor.

To suggest questions, send to [email protected]; by a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

For the Zoom link and more details about the Conservancy visit lagunacanyonconservancy.org.