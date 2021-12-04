Hope In Motion International fundraises for Mexican children

Hope In Motion International raised more than $75,000 at its first event on Nov. 13 to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide medical, dental, and vision care to children and adults in Mexico.

Founder Kevin Baldridge and his wife Lora hosted the fundraiser at their Mystic Hills home.

The nonprofit was founded in 2018 to provide medical assistance to people in need who live in San Miguel de Allende, a small city about 150 miles north of Mexico City, and Comitán, located near the Guatemalan border. Hope in Motion International focuses on serving children.

Since its inception, Hope In Motion International has served more than 400 children, nuns, and townspeople. The next initiative is to provide mentors and career development for teenagers in the orphanages it serves.

“Our goal is to provide hope through health and help pave the way to bright, auspicious futures for people, especially youngsters,” Baldridge said in a press release. “Instead of counting our blessings, we believe in sharing our blessings and paying our good fortune forward.

Baldridge thanked South Laguna restaurant AhbA for providing food for the November event.

Learn more at hopeinmotioninternational.com.