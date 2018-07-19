Performances Enrich the Festival of Arts’ Experience

Brian Bromberg leads a 10-piece band at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, on the Festival of Arts’ grounds. He commonly uses as many as 10 or more basses on his recordings, using different tunings, string configurations, acoustic and electric basses.

Reserved seating is available for $40 per person, which includes Festival admission at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Also Saturday and Sunday are painting classes at 3 p.m. with artists Fabrice Spies and Kathe Madrigal. Later Saturday, at 8:30 p.m., exhibitor Mike Tauber leads another. The cost is $60 for the afternoon classes and $75 for the night version, which includes wine and materials. Reservations are required; visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Jazz Vocalist Anne Walsh to Perform

A vocalist of many genres, Anne Walsh will perform for the Laguna Beach Live jazz series Wednesday, July 25, in concert at the Seven Degrees event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Walsh is a member of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy faculty in Los Angeles.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner preceding the 6 p.m. concerts. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership.

Youth Theater Aims for Laughs With Monty Python

Monty Python fans of all ages will enjoy“Spamalot,” on stagefor two weekends, July 20-22 and 27-29, at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion St.

The show features Chase Benson, Will Briggs, Rylee Bullington, Story Bullington, Nico Camacho, Alfie Cant, Caroline Coleman, Kami Crawford, Chloe Flaherty, Finn Flanagan, Laird Garcia, Jonah Goldstein, Lila Goldstein, Kate Hennessy, Alexandra Keyser, Lauren Kimball, Joie Lucas, Kate Motherway, Taite Morrison, Douglas Nottage, Meghan Reardon, Kemper Rodi, Nathan Ryan, Kate Storke, Shelby Thomas, Lauren Trautenberg, Mackenzie Wrap, Joely Rose Wyatt.

“Spamalot” is based on the book and lyrics by Eric Idle, with music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle.

Ella Wyatt directs and music direction is by Susan Thoren Geiser. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets $10-$20 are available at nosquare.org.