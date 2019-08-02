Personnel File

Share this:

Mission Hospital Names New Chief Executive

Seth Teigen, a long-time health care executive, has been named chief executive of Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, Providence St. Joseph Health recently announced. He will join the organization Aug. 5.

Teigen was selected through a national search and most recently was president at Ascension Healthcare’s St. Francis and Franklin hospitals in Wisconsin. He has more than 23 years of experience with nonprofit health care systems and has been recognized for establishing cultures of excellence, patient safety and teamwork.

“Seth is an inspiring leader. He is energetic, innovative and, most importantly, aligned with the mission and values of Providence St. Joseph Health to provide our communities with safe, quality and compassionate healthcare,” said Victor S. Jordan, Health Network Executive and chief operating officer, Providence St. Joseph Health, Southern California Region.

Teigen joins Mission Hospital just months before the October opening of the Judi and Bill Leonard Institute for Cancer Prevention, treatment and wellness. The institute, the only comprehensive cancer center in Southern Orange County, will house a research and clinical trial program, a nurse navigation program, radiation oncology, imaging services, an infusion center and complementary therapies, as well as an education center.

Jordan said Teigen is a perfect fit for the dual-campus hospital, noting his successful efforts to improve both patient and caregiver experience.

Teigen was recognized in 2016 as one of the 50 Rising Stars in Healthcare under 40 by Becker’s Hospital Review. Additionally, he was named to the Madison in Business Magazine 40 under 40 list, and prior to that was recognized as the Young Healthcare Executive of the Year in Wisconsin (2012) by the American College of Healthcare Executives. A Wisconsin native, Teigen and his wife Nicole have two young sons, Deacon, 8, and Graham, 6.

He succeeds Tarek Salaway, who relocated late last year to the Bay Area.