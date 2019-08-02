The Drake to Debut Flagship Location in Laguna

Share this:

The Drake​ restaurant & live music lounge is set to debut its flagship location in Laguna Beach this summer at 2894 South Coast Highway.

“We are excited to bring this classic, but now updated and casual, collaboration between intimate dining and live music to the locals of my hometown of many years and visitors to Laguna Beach from Orange County, Southern California and all parts of the world” said founder and principal owner, Alec Glasser.

The Drake features contemporary American cuisine prepared by award-winning chef, Paul Gstrein. Chef Paul’s seasonal tastes will be featured on his menu as starters, petite plates, full entrées, and scratch-made desserts. His ever-evolving, creative cuisine has delighted Orange County patrons for over 30 years.

The Drake’s​ live music lineup includes jazz, R&B, and blues performances. The restaurant was designed by Orange County-based international design firm Kenneth Ussenko Designs and features a main dining room, kitchen-side chef counter, piano bar lounge and a glass fire-wall enclosed patio.

The Drake’s​ roots originate with the iconic deco Drake Hotel located on Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Built in the late 1920s, for almost a century it represented the essence of hospitality—where cuisine came together with live jazz and other genres of popular music. Countless famous musicians performed at its world-renowned Shepherds Club and other rooms over the decades. The timeless classic, “Steak Diane,” was created and first served there i​n the 1950s.

For more information about ​The Drake​ and its upcoming grand opening, visit ​thedrakelaguna.com, call 949-276-1000 or follow The Drake on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thedrakelaguna.