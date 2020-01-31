Personnel File

Share this:

LBFD Names 2019 Firefighter of the Year

The Laguna Beach Fire Department recently announced that Firefighter Paramedic Danny Kalscheuer has been named the LBFD’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year. Kalscheuer started his career in Laguna Beach as a Reserve Firefighter in 2008, and officials said he has always been engaged in the Department, finding ways to improve the organization.

“Danny was nominated by his peers for this award and it goes without saying that his contributions and commitment to our Department have been extremely impactful throughout 2019,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia. “Danny helps manage our Firehouse program, which is responsible for our incident documentation, inspections and much more. Danny also helped create the updates specific to our Department’s staffing software and spent countless hours ensuring that our most recent Telestaff rollout was seamless.”

In addition to his IT/Software responsibilities, Kalscheuer took on the role as one of the Department’s lead instructors and test facilitators for this year’s Engineer promotional process. With the assistance of Captain Gilmore, Kalscheuer created the first ever one-week manipulative training academy and with his help and guidance, all the candidates who took the exam were successful in the process. He also handles purchasing and maintenance of the Department’s workout equipment and continues to ensure that all equipment is functional and up to date.

“Danny’s most valuable traits are his positive attitude, optimism and consistency,” Garcia said. “Danny has never slowed down, in fact some mentioned in their nomination that Danny contributes more today than ever before.”