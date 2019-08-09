Police, Fire Community Celebrate National Night Out

Share this:

As communities across the country celebrated National Night Out this week, Laguna Beach authorities competed in one of America’s favorite pastimes.

The “Guns and Hoses” softball game pitted the local fire and police departments against each other in a friendly battle at the LB High School baseball field on Tuesday.

“Laguna’s Finest” stepped up to the plate against “Laguna’s Bravest,” officials wrote in a statement prior to the event.

Police came out on top, winning the game 16-7, reported LBPD Sergeant James Cota, who coached and pitched during the game.

Sergeant Jesse Schmidt also coached and played for the police team, and Fire Captain John Kuzmic coached and played for LBFD.

Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock said Cota was the game’s MVP.

“Sergeant Cota smoked a double down the third base line and pitched a great game,” Villwock wrote in an email.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, officials wrote in the statement.

The aim is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, the message reads. The public event also provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances