Festival Ballet Presents 12th Annual Gala of the Stars

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Orange County’s premiere resident ballet company at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall with a gala performance where world-renowned ballet artists share their love and expertise of the craft with future, inspired young protégés.

Guest artists include Svetlana Lunkinaand Evan McKieof National Ballet of Canada, Beckanne SiskandChase O’Connellof Ballet West, Marcelo Gomesformerly of American Ballet Theatre, Alice Marianiof Semperoper Ballett, Julian MacKayof Mikhailovsky Theatre,Yuan Yuan Tanof San Francisco Ballet, and Vitor Luizformerly of San Francisco Ballet.

Tickets for the Aug. 16 performance at 7 p.m. are $55-$95 and can be purchased at scfta.org or by calling (714) 556-2787.

The Welcome the Stars Dinner tickets are $200 and include the opportunity to mingle with the stars at sunset at the Waterfront Hilton in Huntington Beach. For more information, visit festivalballet.org/gala-of-the-stars/.

Immediately following the performance, patrons of Festival Ballet Theatre are invited to enjoy an exclusive dinner at Leatherby’s Cafe Rouge with the dancers. Tickets, $300, can be purchased by visiting festivalballet.org/gala-of-the-stars/.

Awards for Junior Artists Set for Sunday

Works by over 300 Orange County students (PK-12) are on display in the Junior Art Gallery at the Festival of Arts. This year’s annual Junior Art Awards is schedule for Sunday at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the talent and creativity of the student artists.

Judges for the show include FOA exhibitors Molly Hutchings, Anthony Salvo and Cheyne Walls.

When Hutchings was in tenth grade, her art teacher at San Clement High School submitted one of her watercolor paintings to the Junior Art Exhibit at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. When she found out her painting had been chosen, it was the first time she imagined that she could become a professional artist. She has been exhibiting and selling her paintings at the Festival for the last 20 years.

Salvo was 16 years old when his art teacher Richard Smith submitted his artwork and it was selected to be in the Junior Art Exhibit at the Festival of Arts.

“Because of this experience, I fell in love with the Festival, and always thought I might be an exhibitor one day,” he said.

Walls was a junior in high school when one of his photographs was chosen to be in the FOA Junior Art Exhibit. Five years later, he became a photographer for Motor Trend magazine. In 2012, he juried into the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Specializing in panoramic images of the Northern American landscape, he is now an international award-winning photographer.

The 2019 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will continue through Aug. 31 with general admission tickets starting at $10 per person.

To learn more about the Junior Art Show, the exhibiting artists, visit foapom.com today.

Laguna Beach Live! Presents Music at Its Best

Jazz Summer International takes place every two weeks on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 27 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St Ann’s Dr.

Concerts are 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for food, drinks and social hour.

This year Laguna Beach Live! Has teamed up with Wine Gallery Laguna, to serve wine, beer and soft drinks. Mixologist, Tyler, also crafts a unique signature cocktail for each concert.

The Aug. 13 concert to be performed by Adonis Puentes is sold out. On Aug. 27, Brazilian singer and guitarist, Teka, brings a musical blend she calls New Bossa to the stage.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information, visit lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.

LAM Launches Second Century with Gala 2019

Laguna Art Museum will launch its second century with Gala 2019 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Festival of Arts grounds. More than 350 guests will enjoy dancing, exquisite wines, and fine dining by Chef Craig Strong, former Montage chef and now owner of Ocean at Main.

Jasmine Albuquerque and Lita Albuquerque will perform Ash, a duet of sculptural installation and dance, as a dynamic artistic element during the Gala reception. Lita Albuquerque’s work ranges from painting, sculpture, poetry, and multi-media performances to large-scale ephemeral projects in sites around the globe. She is associated with the Light and Space and Land Art movements and was the recipient of a National Science Foundation grant for her Stellar Axis: Antarctica project, which culminated in the first ephemeral artwork created on that continent. In 2014 her outdoor performance An Elongated Now was the centerpiece of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature, complementing the installation Particle Horizon inside the museum. Since 2015, Albuquerque has served on the museum’s board of trustees.

The sculptural installation will consist of ash-covered remnants that survived the Woolsey fire in which Albuquerque’s home and studio were burned in 2018. Mother and daughter will offer this original piece to honor their past and signal the next stage of their lives. Jasmine will emerge in periodic dances to interact with Lita’s sculptural work, disappearing between movements to allow guests to witness the installation within and beyond the dialogue between dance and art.

The live auction will offer a private art and travel experience hosted by Albuquerque and LAM executive director Malcolm Warner for four guests to New York from May 6 to May 9, 2020. The trip will include hotel accommodations for three nights and four days of VIP visits personally arranged by Albuquerque and Warner at galleries, artists’ studios, museums, and private collections. It also includes attendance with Albuquerque and Warner at the invitation-only preview of the Frieze New York art fair, and time for personal exploration.

Additionally, the museum will recognize longtime supporters and community philanthropists Jane and Joe Hanauer as the honorary chairs for Gala 2019, and will honor Albuquerque with its Wendt Award. Proceeds from the event ensure operating support for Laguna Art Museum to continue its mission to be the premier museum for California art and a center of culture for Laguna Beach.