Police officer dies, another injured in helicopter crash in Newport Harbor

A Huntington Beach police officer died and another officer was injured Saturday when their helicopter crash-landed near Lido Peninsula, Huntington Beach police said.

Officer Nicholas J. Vella, 44, was a 14-year veteran of the Department, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra said, CBS Los Angeles reported. Vella was a former Laguna Beach police officer.

Vella is survived by a wife and daughter.

“He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” Huntington Beach police said in a Tweet late Saturday.

The Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Anaheim Police Department dispatched their helicopters to assist with the rescue effort, according to aircraft tracker ADS-B Exchange. The 1998 Hughes 500 helicopter crashed near a beach on the southeast end of Lido Peninsula.

The Huntington Beach police air support crew, called HB1, provides mutual aid to the Laguna Beach Police Department and contracted air support to the Newport Beach Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.