Police Log: Week of May 2 to May 8

Thursday, May 2

DUI. Huda Ahmad Almadi, 39, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Reckless driving. Casey Hansen Mullennix, 18, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving on the highway. He was held on $500 bail.

Friday, May 3

Domestic violence with serious injury. Devon Christian Charters, 31, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with serious injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

DUI. A 43-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Saturday, May 4

Battery on person. Tomas Harry Diaz, 33, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of battery on person. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Wade Lawrence Scott, 46, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, May 5

DUI. A 22-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old Upland man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Possession of a large capacity magazine, DUI, possessing ammunition when prohibited. Jason Jamal Jackson, 36, of Gardena, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a large-capacity magazine, drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 68, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Hit and run, DUI. Santos Cortes Ramirez, 39, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a hit and run causing property damage. He was held on $5,500 bail.

Monday, May 6

DUI. A 29-year-old Eastvale man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Pandering, pimping. Ali Almedagomez, 38, of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of pandering, procuring a person for prostitution and pimping. She was held on $35,000 bail.

Taking a vehicle without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a stolen vehicle. Dalila Carbajalquiroz, 20, of Rialto was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a stolen vehicle. She was held at $40,000 bail.

Taking a vehicle without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a stolen vehicle. Marissa Virginia Moya, 18, of Moreno was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a stolen vehicle. She was held at $40,000 bail.

Tuesday, May 7

Possessing burglary tools. Sergio Zavala, 36, of La Puente was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools. He was held on $500 bail.

Wednesday, May 8

Bench warrant. Mahmoud Elmughrabi, 32, of Hacienda was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled narcotic. Cherish Esther Dietrich, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic and a controlled substance. She was held on $2,500 bail.