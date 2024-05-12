Town Crier: Week of May 10

Susi Q is the place to be this May

Another free musical morning

On Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m., the public is invited to enjoy a unique free musical morning with award-winning violinist Tessa Lark and virtuoso composer/Bassist Michael Thurber. Together, they create a duo unlike any other. By fusing their classical and American music influences—from Bach bebop to bluegrass—they have created a wholly original sound.

Lark and Thurber have collaborated with some of the world’s leading musicians in a wide variety of genres, including Mitsuko Uchida, Edgar Meyer, Itzhak Perlman and Mark O’Connor (Lark), Yo-Yo Ma, James Taylor, Vulfpeck, Jon Batiste and Cee Lo Green (Thurber).

A Q&A session will follow the concert. Register online at thesusiq.org or call 949-715-8105.

Magical Machu Picchu

Armchair travelers will enjoy Wanda Matjas’s presentation on Mystic Machu Picchu, which will be held on Tuesday, May 21, between 1:30 and 3 p.m. in person and on Zoom.

“Machu Picchu is a trek into history,” Matjas said. “Shrouded by mist and surrounded by lush vegetation and steep escarpments, the sprawling Inca citadel lives up to every expectation.”

Visit thesusiq.org to review the many ongoing programs that Susi Q offers, from ukulele lessons to standing yoga to bridge and mahjong classes, not to mention support groups and clubs for special interest groups ranging from genealogy to current affairs to books and so much more. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department (now the Dorene Cares Office) provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent.

May is Laguna’s Heritage Month: Schedule of Events

Trolley Tour: The Works of Local Architect Aubrey St. Clair: Saturday, May 11

Celebrate the works of Laguna Beach architect Aubrey St. Clair with a free guided trolley tour. The trolley loads at 306 Third Street (Laguna Beach Water District) at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and departs at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Email [email protected] or go to historiclaguna.com to sign-up. Space is limited, and confirmation is required.

Historic Project Forum: Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Design, construction and real estate professionals share experiences with historic properties, including Mills Act calculations and a Q&A portion. Find out about the rewarding process of historic preservation. The forum will be held at the City Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue.

Laguna Beach Living History featuring No Square Theatre: Saturday, May 18

Celebrate Heritage Month with the Laguna Beach Historical Society and a special performance by No Square Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Murphy Smith Bungalow on 278 Ocean Avenue.

Public Tours of the Hortense Miller Garden

Come visit and fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and garden.

For more information or to schedule a docent-led tour visit hortensemillergarden.org/visit.

The public may call (949) 464-6645 to book a free tour most Saturdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crystal Cove Historic District – Self-Guided Walking Tour

This charming, quaint Historic District will take you back in time.

For more information, including park hours, activities and parking information, visit crystalcovestatepark.org

Contact Heritage Committee Staff Liaison Heather Steven at (949) 497-0332 or [email protected] for more information.

Laguna Beach Business Club to Host Suzanne Redfern

The Laguna Beach Business Club is hosting award-winning author Suzanne Redfern as its May 16 speaker. The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving personal and professional success.

Redfern will discuss her latest novel and her pathway from architect to author. She is the bestselling author of six novels.

“In an Instant,” published in 2020, was an Amazon #1 bestseller, a USA Today bestseller, and a Goodreads Choice Awards Finalist. It was named Best New Fiction in the Best Book Awards and translated into twenty-five languages.

A former architect, Suzanne lives in Laguna Beach, where she and her husband own two restaurants: Lumberyard and Slice Pizza & Beer.

LBBC meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grill + Kitchen, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by Venmo or cash/check payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club on the day of the meeting. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, please visit our website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Laguna Dance Festival Awarded $5K Grant from the FOA Foundation

The Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) wishes to thank the FOA Foundation for its generous grant of $5,000 to support LDF’s educational programming, including its Summer Intensive Workshop. The workshop, which takes place June 17-22 at the Laguna Beach High School Dance Studio, will be taught by well-known dancers and choreographers to advanced students 14 years of age and older.

Among the faculty will be Jodie Gates, LDF Founder and Artistic Director, and architect of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, Fiona Lummis, Netherlands Dance Theatre, Jillian Meyers, Ground Grooves and Jim Vincent.

This grant enables LDF to continue fulfilling its mission of providing world-class dance performances and outstanding education to young artists. The Laguna Dance Festival is one of Orange County’s major cultural art events and an important showcase for new and established dance companies and artists.

Please check the website for details and performances: lagunadancefestival.org or call 949-715-5578.

American Legion and VFW to Conduct Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 27, the Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of comrades who died protecting our country in wars and conflicts. The ceremony will take place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Carla Hogan, a Gold Star Mother. American Gold Star Mothers is a private nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited.

During the ceremony, many organizations place floral offerings on the Heisler Park Memorial Monument. Please ensure your organization’s name is attached for those who wish to send or bring floral arrangements. Flower deliveries are suggested to be made by 9:30 a.m. Those who intend to send or bring floral arrangements, please call Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016. No glass containers. For more information, contact Richard Moore at (949) 637-4437.

Turning Point USA to Speak at GLBGOP Members’ Meeting

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP Members’ Meeting will host Turning Point USA on Wednesday, May 22 at Mozambique in Laguna Beach. Julia Cartwright is the representative for TPUSA in San Diego, Orange County and Hawaii for all college chapters. Several TPUSA speakers will join her to discuss college life today for conservative students — and what Turning Point is doing to help them stay strong and speak up. To encourage young conservatives to join the meeting, the GLBGOP will have a $250 cash card drawing for attendees 35 years old and younger. The event will start at 5 p.m. Social hour and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the newly remodeled Parrot’s Room. Attendees can mingle with fellow conservatives and enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required at glbgop.com/upcomingevents.