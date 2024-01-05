Police Log: Week of Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024

Tuesday, Dec. 28

DUI. A 40-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance. Abigail Ilaan Johnson, 18, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was held without bail.

Possessing a narcotic controlled substance. Vaughn Lawrence Lydick, 20, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a narcotic controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

DUI. Nicholas Sean Cortez, 29, of Los Alamitos was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over a BAC level of 0.08 percent. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Daisy Quiroz, 32, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. Diyang Qiu, 35, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over a BAC level of 0.08 percent. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jady Jo Whittle, 38, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm), trespassing and burglary. Justin Marc Kelley, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, trespassing by occupying property without consent and felony burglary. He was held on $51,000 bail.

Thursday, Dec. 30

DUI. A 25-year-old Canoga Park woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Possessing alcohol as a minor, altering a driver’s license and obstructing a peace officer. Aidan Stone Delcol, 19, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of being a minor and possessing alcohol, altering a driver’s license and obstructing a peace officer. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Court order violation. Felipe Perez, 43, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. Bail information was not immediately available.

Friday, Dec. 31

Bench warrant. Steven Michael McVicar, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Saul Espinosa Ruiz, 46, of Tustin was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $3,500 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Disorderly conduct. Bruce Hung Than, 51, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Elliott O’Neal Brown, 28, of Inglewood was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the same time. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Ralph Andrew Burt Iv, 43, of Mission Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 2

No arrests made.

Monday, Jan. 3

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, bench warrant. Onofre Rodriguez, 58, of Lynwood was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $4,500 bail.

Lenny Marcos Gil, 32, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.