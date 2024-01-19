Police Log: Week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 16

Thursday, Jan. 11

DUI. Teri Lynn Johnsonperea, 57, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Edgar Alexis Zavalaponce, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of and outstanding bench warrant. His bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Friday, Jan. 12

Disorderly conduct. Roxana Gallegos Valdovinos, 41, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Petty theft from building. Jason Michael Adams, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of petty theft from a building. He was held on $500 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Disorderly conduct. Jacob Dylan Dejesus, 22, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of alcohol related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Monday, Jan. 15

Probation violation. Jason Mathew Shaw, 33, of Grand Terrace was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Bench warrant. Skylar Lee McAlexander, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $10,000 bail.