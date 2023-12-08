Police Log: Week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 5

Thursday, Nov. 30

Oral copulation, sexual penetration with a foreign object with victim incapable of consent. Elle Fine, 42, of Simi Valley was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with the victim incapable of consent and sexual penetration with a foreign object with the victim again incapable of consent. She was held on $20,000 bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, Dec. 1

Evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, reckless driving. Dominic Izaiah Viduya, 21, of Pico Rivera was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and reckless driving on the highway. He was held without bail.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Possession and consumption of alcohol in a public place, false identification to specific peace officers and obstructing a peace officer. Oscar Eduardo Villanueva, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing and consuming alcohol in a public place, giving false identification to specific peace officers and obstructing a peace officer. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 3

DUI. A 54-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Monday, Dec. 4

Bench warrant. Michael Patrick Cowan, 52, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Yamir Rudolph Watts, 29, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Gregory Todd Randall, 55, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $11,000 bail.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

DUI. A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Violation of probation, disorderly conduct, vandalism, trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of violation of probation, disorderly conduct, vandalism causing damage to property, occupying property without the owner’s consent and disorderly conduct. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Kimberly Marka Detrick, 54, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

Contempt of court and disobeying a court order, battery on person and assault on person. Luis Enrique Yebra, 61, was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and disobeying a court order, battery on person and assault on person. He was held on $16,000 bail.