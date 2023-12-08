Pageant of the Masters announces open casting call for volunteers

Can you stand still for 90 seconds? Do you enjoy art, theater and music? If the answer to these questions is a yes, the 2024 Pageant of the Masters invites you to its open casting call from Jan. 5 to 7, where the show will search for volunteers for next summer’s show, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

Everyone who signs up to volunteer during the event will be entered into a special drawing for two tickets to Disneyland.

Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed to be cast members and strike a pose in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No prior theater experience is necessary, and volunteers ages five and up are welcome. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun. In addition to onstage roles, volunteers are needed for many crucial roles backstage, including wardrobe, makeup and headdress, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers.

The open casting call will be held backstage at the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road on Friday, Jan. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 2 – 5 p.m.

It takes over 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, to put on the Pageant production each summer.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts marketing and PR director. “Their dedication and passion are the driving forces behind the magic we create, turning each production into a masterpiece. Without our volunteers, the Pageant would not be possible.”

During the casting call, volunteers can expect to have their measurements and photos taken while enjoying refreshments and light bites. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the Pageant’s creative and technical staff, as well as get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer’s show.

“Volunteer at the Pageant and be part of something extraordinary,” Higuchi said. “Not only is it a great way to spend your summer with family and friends, but also, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly July 6 through Aug. 30. Tickets start at $45 per person.