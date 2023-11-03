Police Log: Week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31

Wednesday, Oct. 25

DUI. An 18-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Disorderly conduct. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 68, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Friday, Oct. 27

Suspended license. Daniel Renoj Zacarias, 21, of Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Petty theft, obstructing a peace officer. Alexander Anthony Montalvo, 41, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was held on $500 bail.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Battery on person. Joshua Michael Polton, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on person. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. David Edward Lente, 57, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Sean Michael Butler, 55, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Jose Guadalupe Lazo, 52, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Battery against emergency personnel, obstructing an officer. Ernesto Tamayo, 26, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of battery against emergency personnel, obstructing an officer. He was held on $500 bail.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Kana Miyamoto, 38, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of a speeding infraction, a felony outstanding bench warrant outside jurisdiction, possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia and driving drunk while on a suspended license. She was held on $73,500 bail.

Monday, Oct. 30

Domestic violence with minor injury, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). Lavelle James Carter, 43, of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of domestic violence with minor injury and two counts of felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). He was held without bail.

Burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit crime. Karina Esquivel, 38, of Hemet was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit crime. She was held on $40,500 bail.

Possession of burglary tools. Edgar Antonio Guzman, 35, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools. He was held on $500 bail.

Possession of burglary tools. Adriana Elaine Jeffers, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools. He was held on $500 bail.

Burglary, vandalism, possessing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and burglary tools. Felix Rodriguez, 31, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, vandalism, possessing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and burglary tools. He was held on $22,000 bail.

Possessing burglary tools, violation parole, bringing a controlled substance into prison. Moses Rodriguez, 27, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, violation parole, and bringing a controlled substance into prison. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

No arrests made.