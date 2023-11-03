Letter: Close Glenneyre for ‘Sunday Parkway’

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the LA Department of Transportation (DOT) closed the 110 Arroyo Freeway to all motor vehicles from Highland Park to Pasadena. DOT allowed bikes, skateboards and non-motorized transport to the event, creating a “Sunday Parkway.” Video accounts from X, formerly Twitter, show the event was very successful for all participants and demonstrated many people transported by bike with zero emissions. Laguna Beach should sponsor a one-day Sunday Parkway on Glenneyre. An informal poll on NextDoor social media appears hugely favorable.

Les Miklosy, Laguna Beach