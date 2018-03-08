Quantcast
‘Project Popular’ Artist Interprets Modern Jazz

Posted On 08 Mar 2018
Tom Luer performs with an ensemble.

Los Angeles saxophonist Tom Luer is joined by pianist Andy Langham, bassist Edwin Livingston, drummer Schnelle and vocalist Angela Parish for a 6 p.m. concert Wednesday, March 14, at Seven Degrees.

Luer’s album “Project Popular” was released in 2011 to critical acclaim.

The Laguna Beach Live series takes place at the venue Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

A full bar and buffet dinner are available for purchase starting at 5 pm. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. RSVP to www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

 

 

 

 

 

Duo Performs in Historic Modern Home

Pianist Goly Lessani accompanies violinist Jessica Haddy.

Come enjoy a salon concerto featuring violinist Jessica Haddy performing in a historic mid-century modern home in Orange on Saturday, March 24.

Sonatasia and Laguna Friends of Architecture present the concert featuring Bruch’s concerto, a Mozart sonata and Bartok’s Romanian folk dances, arranged for piano and violin.

Haddy, concertmaster of the Southern California Philharmonic, and pianist Goly Lessani will perform in a home designed by architect Joseph Eichler.

The Friends of Architecture walking tour of the neighborhood that features a variety of Eichler’s open, inviting, and light-filled modern homes begins at 6 p.m.

The home welcomes concert guests at 6:30 and the music begins at 7 p.m.

The address will be made available to after you purchase tickets of $30 each. Inquiries: David Parker at [email protected]

Jessica Haddy

