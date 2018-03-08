Stand-Out Entries Reap Parade Honors

The following is a list of winning entries in the 54th edition of the Patriots Day Parade, which took place despite showers and cool temperatures last Saturday, March 4.

Grand Marshal’s Trophy: Beach Cities Auto Collision.

President’s Trophy: Pageant of the Masters.

Band Sweepstakes: Palmdale High School.

Elementary School Band: 1st, Anneliese Schools; 2nd, L.B.U.S.D. Elementary Schools.

Military Color Guard (over age 21): American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined.

Floats:

Community Service: 1st, Laguna Art Museum; 2nd, L.B. Garden Club; 3rd, TOW/El Morro Schools Honors Chorus.

Youth: 1st, LOCA; 2nd, Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Commercial: 1st, L.B. County Water District; 2nd, Pageant of the Masters; 3rd, Main Street Bar & Cabaret.

Novelty:

Community Service: 1st, Ability Awareness, Learn to Stop Bullying; 2nd, Ebell Club of L.B., 3rd, Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley.

Commercial: 1st, Ralphs.

Auto:

Antique: 1st, Laguna Art Museum (owners Jim and Sandy Gillam); 2nd, Main St. Bar & Cabaret (owner Peggy Perkins).

Classic: 1st, Rotary Club (owner John Bernard); 2nd, Laguna Art Museum; 3rd, No Square Theatre (owner Patrick Quilter).

Contemporary: 1st, Laguna Food Pantry; 2nd, L.B. Lifeguard Department; 3rd, L.B. County Water District.