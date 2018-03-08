Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Stand-Out Entries Reap Parade Honors

Posted On 08 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0

The following is a list of winning entries in the 54th edition of the Patriots Day Parade, which took place despite showers and cool temperatures last Saturday, March 4.

Grand Marshal’s Trophy: Beach Cities Auto Collision.

Police escort the opening entry of the Patriots Day Parade. Photo by Steve Miller

Police escort the opening entry of the Patriots Day Parade. Photo by Steve Miller

President’s Trophy: Pageant of the Masters.

Band Sweepstakes: Palmdale High School.

Elementary School Band: 1st, Anneliese Schools; 2nd, L.B.U.S.D. Elementary Schools.

Military Color Guard (over age 21): American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined.

Floats:

Community Service:    1st, Laguna Art Museum; 2nd, L.B. Garden Club; 3rd,  TOW/El Morro Schools Honors Chorus.

Youth: 1st, LOCA; 2nd, Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Commercial: 1st, L.B. County Water District; 2nd, Pageant of the Masters; 3rd, Main Street Bar & Cabaret.

Novelty:

Community Service: 1st, Ability Awareness, Learn to Stop Bullying; 2nd, Ebell Club of L.B., 3rd, Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley.

Commercial: 1st, Ralphs.

Auto:

Antique: 1st, Laguna Art Museum (owners Jim and Sandy Gillam); 2nd, Main St. Bar & Cabaret (owner Peggy Perkins).

Classic: 1st, Rotary Club (owner John Bernard); 2nd, Laguna Art Museum; 3rd, No Square Theatre (owner Patrick Quilter).

Contemporary: 1st, Laguna Food Pantry; 2nd, L.B. Lifeguard Department; 3rd, L.B. County Water District.

A poster held by Zoey C., 7, of Laguna Beach, center, signals the Boys and Girls Club’s ethos. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

A poster held by Zoey C., 7, of Laguna Beach, center, signals the Boys and Girls Club’s ethos. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Fourth-grader Bear Balossi performs in the Laguna Beach unified elementary band. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Fourth-grader Bear Balossi performs in the Laguna Beach unified elementary band. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Members of a Junior Olympic-winning club waterpolo team exult amid hometown fans. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Members of a Junior Olympic-winning club waterpolo team exult amid hometown fans. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Grand marshall Gloria Fickling revels in her moment in the spotlight. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Grand marshall Gloria Fickling revels in her moment in the spotlight. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

The El Morro Elementary band performs in the parade. Photo by Scott Ward.

The El Morro Elementary band performs in the parade. Photo by Scott Ward.

A rider in the American Cowgirls Drill Team awaits the signal to march. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

A rider in the American Cowgirls Drill Team awaits the signal to march. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Sophomore Cameron Doan leads the Mater Dei Marching Band of Santa Ana in the 51st edition of the Patriots Day Parade. Photo by Steve Miller.

Sophomore Cameron Doan leads the Mater Dei Marching Band of Santa Ana in the 51st edition of the Patriots Day Parade. Photo by Steve Miller.

 

Marching is no joke for the Laguna Woods Clown Alley. Photo by Scott Ward.

Marching is no joke for the Laguna Woods Clown Alley. Photo by Scott Ward.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.