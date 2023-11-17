Ray Roberts: LPAPA Gallery solo exhibition continues through Dec. 4

On November’s First Thursday Art Walk, the LPAPA Gallery opened a special “Artist in Residence” solo exhibition by LPAPA signature artist, Ray Roberts. Working on this exhibition for more than a year, this majestic body of work includes impressive studio paintings and several of the plein air studies that inspired them.

Among the paintings are familiar California landscapes and dramatic seascapes, several of which capture the coastline that is unique to Laguna Beach.

Ray’s keen ability to quietly observe his surroundings, to then translate what he absorbs to canvas is a language to its own that attracts not only his collectors, but his fellow artists and students.

This must-see show runs through December 4, 2023. The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association’s LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row, between Jasmine and Myrtle Streets, in Laguna Beach. Gallery hours are 11am to 5pm Thursday through Monday and by appointment. The gallery is open extended hours, 6pm to 9pm, for Laguna’s First Thursday Art Walk.