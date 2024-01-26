Response to Michael Ray’s column

How does the Indy keep allowing Ray to print such inaccuracies? How do they not make him state that he was a founder of Liberate Laguna that funded and supported Peter Blake’s campaign and was a major supporter of his failed bid at reelection? And that he started Liberate Laguna to get the porch on his girlfriend’s house that Design Review Board kept refusing?

Mike, how can you conflate residents asking for a mayor/pro tem rotation with incivility? If you really were listening, you would have heard overwhelmingly residents state that they were in favor of the democratic way that Laguna has previously selected mayor/pro tem, with each getting a turn. One even stated that Peter (the bully) should have had his turn as mayor or at least pro tem. He would have been a laughingstock and the worst mayor we’ve ever had, but the Bob/Sue cabal shut him out like they shut out Toni Iseman and George Weiss.

It’s laughable that you accuse Weiss of costing the city $500K. From the dais, Mayor Bob said that they settled with Shohreh before getting the final report from the very biased (city paid for) outside counsel and that it had no bearing on why they paid her off. And Weiss never got to defend himself before she left. Maybe it’s because, along with Peter, they voted for her as city manager and they could no longer cover for the worst city manager Laguna has ever had. Or maybe it was because of threatened litigation over her many bad decisions that would have indeed cost the city millions. Shohreh, with Bob/Sue/Peter’s backing, cost the city so much money in bad decisions (Ti Amo – $2.7 million), endless consultant’s reports ($700K for an unwanted parking structure plan), and lost staff.

Do you think Laguna residents are so stupid that they will believe you if you say something enough times? Residents – ask him to back up his ridiculous statements with proof and evidence. Indy staff – please make him back up his columns with facts.

Michele Monda, Laguna Beach