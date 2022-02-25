Riddle Field to be rededicated at Little League opening day on March 4

Riddle Field will be rededicated in conjunction with Laguna Beach Little League’s opening day on March 4.

“I and the community are really excited to start the 70th season. It’s a return to normal as the last few seasons have obviously been impacted by the pandemic,” Laguna Beach Little League president Doug Arrasin said Thursday.

Mayor Sue Kempf will lead the field’s rededication ceremony and Police Chief Jeff Calvert is set to throw the first pitch.

Major renovations have been completed at Riddle Field following a public-private partnership between Laguna Beach, the Laguna Beach Little League Board of Directors, and the Offield Family Foundation. The Foundation has donated $50,000 to fund the first phase of improvements that started at Riddle Field—in return, Laguna Beach has matched the donation with $50,000 from its capital improvement budget.

The donations coincidentally align with the 60th anniversary of Riddle Field opening and the 70th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Little League’s founding by Jack Norworth, who co-wrote the song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.“

Current and former Little League players are invited to wear their uniforms and join in a player parade at 5 p.m. on opening day. Parade participants will receive a free, limited edition felt pennant flag.

The League has partnered with Laguna Beach artist Steven “SLi Dawg” Chew to design t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other merchandise celebrating the 70th anniversary.

For more details on the event follow @lagunabeachlittleleague on Instagram.