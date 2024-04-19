Roger Carter celebrates 90th birthday

By
LB Indy Staff
Longtime writer of letters to the Laguna Beach Independent Roger Carter celebrated his 90th birthday at Las Brisas with Rachael Berger, executive director of Sally’s Fund.

Carter is a longtime fan of the nonprofit, which provides low-cost, escorted and assisted transportation for Laguna Beach’s seniors and disabled individuals.

His most recent Indy missive outlined the service’s features aimed at helping older adults live safely in their homes for as long as possible. Photo courtesy of Barbara McMurray

