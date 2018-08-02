Rotary provides Pantry Peanut Butter Power

Outgoing Rotary Club of Laguna Beach president Stan Carmichael, Anne Belyea, executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry, Friendship Shelter marketing and development director Kristin Points, and Rotarian Jerry Catalano celebrated the Rotary’s 2018 grant awards at a recent luncheon.

Laguna Food Pantry will purchase peanut butter from the Rotary Club to get them through the summer months to counter a double whammy: a predictable dip in manpower and food resources just as summer school break means no federally subsidized lunches for the children of pantry shoppers.

“With this generous funding from the Rotary, we can make sure our shelves are stocked for the summer with plenty of protein-rich peanut butter for kids who are out of school,” noted Belyea.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 4,000 pounds of free, fresh groceries to approximately 80 families, half of whom have children. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the dog park, the pantry is open from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. It is run almost entirely by volunteers. For more information, call 949-497-7121 or visit lagunafoodpantry.org.