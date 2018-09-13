School District to Launch Early Learning Program

Share this:

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, the Laguna Beach Unified School District will launch its 2018-2019 Learning Linkprogram for early learning, with its first session from 9-11 a.m.

Learning Link supports early childhood education, fine and gross motor skills, speech and language development, family literacy, and school readiness. The program also provides health and development screenings and referrals to community resources at no cost to parents.

“The social, cognitive-linguistic, emotional, and physical capacities that emerge in the early years are all important prerequisites for success in school,” said LBUSD Director of Special Education Irene White. “Research is clear, the human brain develops the vast majority of its neurons, and is at its most receptive to learning, between birth and three years of age. Therefore, the district’s ongoing commitment to offering services, including Learning Link, through our School Readiness program remains strong. It is critical that parents and caregivers embrace this time and focus on providing quality learning experiences.”

The program provides hands-on learning opportunities for children ages 2.5 to 5 years old that encourages both parent and child to participate in dialogue and interaction at various learning stations during each session.

For the 2018-2019 school year, the Learning Link will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following Tuesdays:

Session 1

2, 9, 16 and 30

6, 13 and 27

4, 11 and 18

Session 2

8, 15 and 22

5, 12 and 26

March 5, 12, 19 and 26

Due to limited class size, the district recommends that parents pre-register for Learning Linkto secure a spot. The Learning Link is located in Room 90 in the offices above the Laguna Beach Community Pool, at 811 Manzanita Drive. Parent participation is required.

For any additional questions, contact Early Learning Specialist Sandee Bandettini at [email protected]

La Playa Center Begins New School Year

La Playa Center, which runs free ESL (English as a Second Language) classes with childcare at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, begins its 23rd year on Monday, Sept. 17. Under co-directors Bonnie Teder and Janet Waters, La Playa offers three levels of ESL classes (beginning, intermediate and advanced), plus programs on nutrition, parenting, etc., in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club preschool.

Classes run from 9:15-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday following the Laguna Beach Unified School District calendar and are open to all interested students regardless of their native language. Last year, the center had students from Mexico, Guatemala, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Thailand and Taiwan.

For information on enrolling, or if you would like to volunteer to teach, call 949-374-2513.