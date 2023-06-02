Schoolpower Supporters Raise More Than $65K for Laguna Beach Schools 

Seventh Annual Three Clubs Barefoot Golf Tournament Sold Out in Record Time

By LB Indy Staff

The recently sold-out seventh annual Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic, held at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, grossed over $65,000 to support Laguna Beach students through the non-profit, SchoolPower.

Eighty-three barefoot golfers started the afternoon’s festivities on May 22 with a friendly nine-hole, four- or five-person scramble competition. As in past years, players tackled some nontraditional shots, including closest ball to the Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) statue and putting with inflatable lollipop donuts. Participants also gave it their best shot at games with exciting prizes, such as aiming for a 15-foot circle to earn a Livel Real Estate Yeti, participating in a chipping contest to win a gift basket compiled by the Ballesteros Group, and trying for a hole-in-one to win a 1-year lease on a BMW from Alexander Imports.

“I had an amazing time this year at SchoolPower’s Barefoot Classic. The people, the organization and the venue is bar none,” Laguna Beach resident and golfer Steven Goodman said. “Everyone, from the organizers to the participants, made me feel right at home even though I don’t have a child in the school system. I look forward to next year and seeing all of the great people and contributing to such a great organization.”

Following golf, the party continued on the patio, where golfers and dinner guests gathered for a cocktail reception that included tequila tasting by LALO and live music by Zach Churchill.

“LCAD was honored to support our local community and youth through SchoolPower’s 7th Annual SchoolPower Barefoot Classic, “said LCAD Vice President of Development Jeff Higashi. “It was a wonderful afternoon sharing laughs, a little competition and our commitment towards education. We can’t wait to join next year’s event.”

A surf and turf dinner and dessert buffet rounded out the casual celebration, which included a giveaway of business & pleasure co. mini cooler bags filled with swag and coffee from Jedidiah Coffee.

As in past years, lifelong Laguna resident and longtime SchoolPower supporter Mark Christy took to the podium and served as auctioneer for a spirited live auction. Bidders competed for a “stay and play” experience at The Ranch’s exclusive Treehouse, full and half-day packages for The Ranch’s kids’ golf camps, a Catch Surf Odysea surfboard, party of four on the private Napa Valley Wine Train, Hobie and Tuvalu Shopping Spree, and a custom bass guitar from Green Day founding member Mike Dirnt.

Proceeds from the event benefit students in Laguna Beach public schools through SchoolPower. In the 2022-2023 school year, SchoolPower helped support LBUSD families through the Family Resource Center, administered the After School Program at both elementary schools, and funded over $225,000 in grants made to LBUSD teachers, coaches, and staff.

SchoolPower is a non-profit education foundation with the mission to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). We achieve our mission by providing programs, raising funds, and uniting the community in support of Laguna Beach students. SchoolPower is governed by a board of trustees, most of whom are parents of LBUSD students, and rely on many hard-working volunteers, a small, dedicated staff and a generous community. More about SchoolPower can be found at lbschoolpower.org.