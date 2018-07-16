Separate Tragedies Claim Two Lives

The coroner’s office identified two visitors to Laguna Beach who died in separate incidents Saturday, July 14, the most deadly day in the city’s recent history.

Francisco Rojas, 27, of Murrieta, died as a result of a broadside collision on Coast Highway about 8:55 p.m. that also resulted in traumatic injuries to his three passengers as well as the solo driver of a second vehicle, authorities said.

Police arrested Marshall Glen Eichenauer Jr., 57, of Laguna Beach, for suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving, though the collision investigation is still underway. He along with passengers in Rojas’ vehicle were transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, fire Division Chief Api Weinert said.

Eichenauer was not listed as a hospital patient as of Monday, July 16.

“LBPD traffic officers will be working with the OCDA’s office for the possible filing of charges,” Sgt. Jim Cota said in a statement.

Cota said Rojas’ vehicle made an illegal left turn from Country Club Drive and was broadsided by Eichenauer’s northbound Chevrolet Avalanche pickup.

The accident scene near Country Club Drive, the entry to the Ranch resort, led to the closure of Coast Highway for five hours, according to the police log.

Lifeguards assigned to Aliso Beach, the closest medically trained first responders, were the first to attempt to revive Rojas, who was trapped in the damaged car, said lifeguard Capt. Jason Young.

Firefighters used extrication tools to cut and spread the crushed cab of the sedan even as paramedics worked in the confined space to revive Rojas, who was in full arrest, Weinert said. He was transported to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach,

Earlier that morning, lifeguards also pulled an unconsciousness swimmer from the surf who was airlifted by helicopter from Thousand Steps Beach. The coroner’s office identified the individual rescued as Brian Riggs, 52, of Mission Viejo.

About 10:45 a.m., a lifeguard spotted a swimmer outside the body surfing area and about 100 yards offshore who “looked like he was in distress,” Young said. After the lifeguard reached the swimmer, the victim lost consciousness and his rescuer signaled to shore by waving his arm of a life-threatening emergency, Young said.

A second lifeguard and Samaritans went into the water to assist bringing the victim through the heavy surf to shore, Young said. The victim was wearing a wetsuit and did not have any visible physical injuries, he said. He was airlifted from the beach by 11:25 a.m., the police log shows.

At midday, with an incoming tide and strong swell, lifeguards upgraded their assessment of surf conditions, posting red rather than yellow flags at South Laguna beaches, signaling hazardous conditions for all but expert swimmers.

“It was a historic day for our department,” Young said. The last fatality to occur at Thousand Steps was in 2015, when a Las Vegas teen was swept from the rocks.

Autopsies will be performed on both victims this week, Deputy Coroner Tom Nguyen said.

The driver arrested in the collision has had one earlier run-in with authorities, but of a different nature.

Last September, Eichenauer, an investment advisor, along with his advisory firm, settled a cease and desist order with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged he used money invested in a fund he managed to finance loans for his personal benefit. Such an arrangement violated conflict of interest disclosure requirements. The settlement included a $165,000 penalty and $16,110 disgorgement to fund investors.

Eichenauer closed the fund in May 2016 during a compliance examination, according to the SEC order of Sept. 22, 2017.