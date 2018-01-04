Boys Soccer (5-2-1)

Breakers have been off since Dec. 20 and concluded their non-league play at Aliso Niguel on Jan. 5. League play opens on Jan. 10 at defending champion Godinez with the first home league match on Jan. 17 with Estancia (7-2-2).

Girls Soccer (1-7-1)

Laguna concluded their tough December schedule with the North Orange County Classic soccer tournament last week. On Dec. 27 Laguna lost to Aliso Niguel 2-0 at the Wolverine campus. In the afternoon contest they dropped a 3-2 contest to Marymount. The following day they battled a very good Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) squad to a 1-1 tie.