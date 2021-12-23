South Laguna eatery can keep its outdoor bar—for now, city says

By Lou Ponsi, Special to the Independent

A South Laguna restaurant is staying put for the time being after announcing plans to leave town over city code enforcement, which sparked an online petition to save the eatery.

In July, the city received a complaint alleging AhbA was serving alcohol on its patio “without the benefit of a permit or city approval.” The city’s code enforcement division confirmed the violation and sent a letter to AhbA requesting the owner apply for the required conditional use permit to continue serving on the patio.

The letter kicked off a dispute between Ahba owner and chef Nick Bennett and the city. But after discussions with city officials, Bennett said Tuesday the restaurant would likely be staying.

On Wednesday, a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) was issued, allowing AhbA to “operate from the neighboring space, including the outdoor patio, as an extension of the restaurant,” Community Development Director Marc Wiener said in an email.

The outdoor cocktail lounge’s occupancy is capped at 49 people and the space must close by 10 p.m. Live music is also prohibited and the noise level must be kept within a reasonable level, outlined in the municipal code.

“I went to correct the issue in October and it’s just kind of been back and forth,” Bennett said. “We basically we were at the final step and submitted the last-minute corrections and never heard anything again.”

Meanwhile, three administrative citations totaling $800 were issued with a compliance date of Nov. 12, 2021 and an order to “immediately cease all bar operations and remove all online advertisement until a Conditional Use Permit is approved,” city spokesperson Cassie Walker in an email.

Bennett said the fines were paid.

A Dec. 13 post on Ahba’s Facebook page stated the restaurant would stay through the remainder of its lease and then close the Laguna location when the lease is up in February and “move the business elsewhere.”

The city also has the option of modifying or revoking the permit “if there is sufficient evidence that the use is creating adverse impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.” This could be an uphill battle considering some neighbors complained how the bar’s noise and trash created a nuisance.

When AhbA opened in 2019 in a rustic, converted cottage at 31732 Pacific Coast Hwy, the restaurant served brunch only, before expanding into a full-service restaurant offering dinner, brunch on weekends, craft cocktails, wine and microbrew beer.

The Facebook post announcing AhbA’s imminent departure sparked a response from disappointed patrons.

A Facebook comment said: “So sorry to hear this! We have enjoyed coming fairly regularly on Sundays. Love the vibe and food. Keep us updated on your new plans please!”

Another commenter wrote: “You’re my favorite restaurant in Laguna! I’m so sorry to hear this.”

A change.org petition calling for patrons to urge city councilmembers to keep AhbA’s in its current location, drew 1,700 signatures by Wednesday.

Many who signed the petition were drawn to AhbA because of its neighborhood vibe and friendly clientele. Some praised the food and the cocktails.

“I’m signing because AhbA is exactly the kind of place we need in Laguna: unique, friendly and delicious; run by good people who deserve our support,” a signee wrote.

One signee said Abha is a “hidden gem in South Laguna.”

“The outcry … I’m very proud of that and super grateful,” Bennett said. “The neighborhood had really embraced us and been super responsive to us when we were in need as well so I feel like I owe it to them as well to stay open.”