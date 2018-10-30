Sports Swap Seeks Gently Used Gear

Share this:

The PTA at Thurston Middle School will hold its 10th annual Sports Swap at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, in the school gym. After 1 p.m., all items will be marked down by 50 percent. The Boys & Girls Club will be the recipient of unsold equipment.

Cleats, wetsuits, surfboards, snowboards, bikes, golf clubs, tennis rackets and other equipment can be checked in at 2100 Park Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 1, from 8-10 a.m. or Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Consignments will also be accepted; donors will receive 50 percent of the sale price.

New items and demo gear from local retailers such as Victoria Skimboards, nbrhd (neighborhood), Elev8, Roark, Soul Surf, Slunks and LockRack will also be available for sale.

“The Sports Swap is a much-anticipated community event that provides families an opportunity to clean out their garages, make a little money, outfit their growing children with fresh sports gear, and benefit Thurston’s PTA,” said Lauren Halloran, Sports Swap co-chair. “Everyone wins when we come together to recycle our sports equipment.”

For additional information, drop-off schedule, inventory sheets and contact information, visit www.ThurstonPTA.org and click on the “Sports Swap” tab. For gear pick up, contact Heather Loughlin at [email protected] or Steffanie Gapp at [email protected]