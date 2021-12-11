Sports Update: Breakers win season opener 23-3

Boys Basketball (4-2)

Breakers won two more games in the Portola Tournament before losing on the final day to Los Osos 44-37.

On Dec. 2, Laguna defeated Trabuco Hills 37-34 never trailing except for a brief period in the second quarter. Laguna had balance scoring with Kanoa Panganiban with nine points all on three-point shots, Jackson Sirianni had eight points as did Aiden Del Col. Kai Gilles and Max Burchi each added six points. On Friday, Jackson Sirianni scored 38 points as the Breakers buried host Portola 66-37. Sirianni shot 76% and collected 12 rebounds in the game. His 16 field goals tied for third all-time in Laguna’s 88 year basketball history.

In Saturday’s loss to Los Osos, Breakers never led and made only one three-point shot for the game as the Grizzlies limited the Breakers outside threat.

This past week Laguna participated in Corona del Mar’s tournament opening on Dec. 6 against Crean Lutheran. The final tournament game will be played on Dec. 11 at Corona del Mar.

Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (5-2)

Breakers held off St. Margaret’s 38-31 last Tuesday at the Tartan Gym. Sophie Mariner led the squad with 14 points and 15 rebounds while Elaina Seybold added 10 points and collected 12 rebounds. On Dec. 1, Breakers crushed Bolsa Grande 53-9 at Dugger Gym. Marriner had 16 points and 19 rebounds while Kenna Rudolph scored 12 points all on three-point shots.

Last Thursday, Laguna could not stop a Dolphin come back losing to a very good Dana Hills squad 51-45 at Dugger Gym. Breakers led 19-13 late in the second period only to be out scored 9-0 to lose the lead. In the second half, Laguna pulled within 1 point but could never overcome the visitors (7-3).

Breakers played four games this past week including Katella at home at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dugger Gym and Saturday at 1 p.m. against Workman High School from City of Industry.

Next week, Laguna travels to El Modena on Dec. 14, hosts Century on Dec. 16, and travels to Golden Valley in Santa Clarita on Dec. 17. Laguna is ranked fourth in the initial SSCIF 5AA poll.

Boys Soccer (2-2)

Gianluca Mergerdichian provided the only goal as Laguna defeated Northwood 1-0 on Nov. 30 at Guyer Field. The Timberwolves still lead the all-time series 10-5-1. This week Laguna faced St Margaret’s on Monday, Tesoro on Wednesday, and are set to play Ocean View on Friday all on Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer

Breaker season begins Dec, 9 at Tesoro.

Girls Water Polo (3-0)

The 25th season for girls water polo at Laguna opened last week with the Breakers hosting Murietta Valley on Dec. 1. The Nighthawks offered little resistance as the Breakers rolled to a 23-3 win. 13 players scored led by Lexi Parness with four goals with three from both Hannah Carver and Charlotte Riches. Lela McCarroll provided four assists and Ava Houlahan led with three steals.

On Friday, Laguna traveled to Santa Barbara High School and defeated highly regarded San Marcos 14-8 as the Royals tied the contest at six at the 6:04 mark in the third period on a penalty shot. After an exchange of two possessions, the Laguna starters score five straight goals in less than four minutes to take control of the game. Charlotte Riches scored twice followed by Hannah Carver, Ava Knepper, and Riches again to close out the quarter with an 11-6 lead. Ava Houlahan scored twice in the early part of the final period to ice the contest. Ava Stryker, the 16’s Junior Olympics MVP last summer, scored six goals for San Marcos. Laguna leads the Royals in all-time series 19-3.

On Dec. 4, the Breakers easily defeated Dos Pueblos 20-7 with 13 players scoring for Laguna. Ava Knepper led the team with three goals.

This week, Laguna hosts San Clemente on Dec. 9 and will host top 10 power Orange Lutheran on Saturday, most likely at Capistrano Valley High School. Breakers will use full-size pools for home games with the top teams since the Laguna Community pool is undersized and works against fast teams like the Breakers.

Next weeks games are 12-15 versus Martin Luther King at Laguna, 12-17 Mater Dei at Capo Valley., 12-21 at Foothill.

Statistical Leaders after three games:

Goals: 8 – C Riches, A Houlahan, Assists: 6 – Knepper, 5 – McCarroll, Steals: 5 – Houlahan, Drawn Exclusions: 5 – Roher, Saves: 13 – L. Schneider

SSCIF Initial D1 poll: 1 – Laguna Beach, O Lutheran, 3 – Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, San Marcos, Los Alamitos, 7 – Corona del Mar, Agoura, Long Beach Wilson, Oaks Christian, 11 – San Clemente, ML King, 14 – Santa Barbara, Huntington Beach, 16 – Redondo, Dos Pueblos, Murrieta Valley. Others: Foothill, Mira Costa, Newport Harbor, Rosary, Santiago/Corona, Schurr.

Wrestling

The limited season opens with Huntington Beach on Dec. 15.

