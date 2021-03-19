Sports Update: Girls Water Polo Adds Three Wins

Share this:

Fall/Winter Sports:

Football Open at Jurupa Valley as Segerstrom Cancels

Breakers were hit with another schedule change as COVID-19 protocols at Segerstrom forced their program to cancel their first two games including the planned opening contest for Laguna. Breakers will now travel March 19 for a 7 p.m. contest with Jurupa Valley (opened 1989) near the Rudiboux area outside of Riverside. The Jaguars have been competitive the past few years and are a good match for Laguna.

Remaining contests:

Mar 26 at Marina (1-1-0)

April 2 Ocean View (2-5-1) #

April 16 at Westminster (0-2-0) #

# Pac 4 Game (Godinez is not playing football)

Cross Country Looks to Sunset League Championships

The season will conclude on Saturday at Central Park in Huntington Beach. All eight conference schools will be running and the full Laguna squads will compete.

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-0)

Team was rained out repeatedly and has yet to play a second match. They were hoping to meet Newport late this past week.

Girls Indoor – Sunset League Volleyball (5-0)

Rain cancelled many of the scheduled league games forcing a number of contests not to be played. The opening of the indoor gyms in some districts allowed the Huntington Beach – Los Alamitos match to be played under normal regulations. Laguna was able to play two sand matches defeating Edison 25-16, 25-15, 24-26 at Main Beach last Friday and Los Alamitos 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 on Tuesday at the Newland Street courts on Huntington Beach.

Laguna is hoping to play Newport Harbor (4-0), the only other undefeated team in a match at Main Beach on March 19, 2:30 p.m. The CIF sports calendar requires the sport season to conclude on March 20.

Boys Water Polo (1-3, 3-3)

After facing the top two public school teams in Southern California, Laguna met Corona del Mar on March 10 at the local pool coming away with a decisive 15-8 beatdown of the Sea Kings. The two teams have been meeting since 1966 and Corona has held the upper hand most of the time. The two teams were expecting to play at Corona del Mar on March 18.

In the March 10 game, Holden Seybold got Laguna into the early lead with a score inside the initial minute of play and William Kelly took the offense over from there scoring seven goals. Aiden McDennon added two as did Michael Pinto. Nick Hoffs, Sai Bassett, and Vik Kasaraneni each added a score. Frank Laptin recorded eight saves in the cage,

On Friday, they traveled to JSerra and escaped with a 15-14 overtime win behind 10 goals by Kelly.

Laguna traveled to Los Alamitos on Tuesday and defeated the Wave League champions 12-9 with William Kelly scoring five goals and Nick Hoffs adding four. Aiden McDennon, Michael Pinto, and Holden Seybold each had a score. Laptin recorded seven saves.

The remaining games this season were late in this week at Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar.

Girls Water Polo (5-0)

Laguna added three more wins defeating Corona del Mar 19-8 on March 10, Orange Lutheran 8-3 on March 13 in a non-league contest and Los Alamitos 7-5 on March 16. They were hoping to wrap up their fifteenth straight league title in a showdown on March 17 at Newport Harbor.

The season concluded with a match at winless Corona del Mar on March 18 and a home match with King from Riverside on March 19. Statistics are posted on Max Preps.

Spring Sports:

Girls Tennis (3-1)

The Breakers took care of Los Alamitos with 11-7 victory at Laguna on Tuesday. The singles players, Jessica MacCallum, Sarah MacCallum, and Katelyn Smith easily swept their sets with a 54-1 in games. The doubles team of Chloe Chang and Kendyl Bereford won two of their three sets.for Laguna’s other team points. Four of the doubles sets were narrowly lost.

Boys Tennis (3-0)

The Breakers picked up a big win this past week defeating Los Alamitos 11-7 on Monday at the Laguna courts. Singles players Ian McLaughlin, Taro Sakai, and Brad Aryeh each won two sets while the Jeff and Chris Herkins doubles teams swept their sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Doubles team of Casey Boehm and Matt Berk won two sets 7-6, 6-4.

Soccer

Both programs are expected to start this weekend. The revised CIF schedule puts the high school program competing with the traditional club season unaffected by the additional COVID-19 restrictions and limitations the high school teams must deal with.

