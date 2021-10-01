Sports Update: Jack Arntz Runs past Calvary – Scores 4 TD’s

Football (5-1)

Laguna went to the ground last Friday night in the 25th meeting between Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana and the Breakers as the senior rushed for a career high 186 yards scoring four touchdowns to lead the home squad past the previously undefeated and favored Eagles 42-7.

Will Bingham was very efficient completing 12 of 16 passes at quarterback including two strikes to Jacob Diver for scores but it was Arntz and the Laguna line that made the big plays.

Artnz’s first run from scrimmage after Diver returned the opening kickoff 25 yards was a 49-yard run. It took just five plays and a Ziggy Molteni kick to make it 7-0. Breakers scored on their second possession marching 46 yards in three plays with a Bingham to Diver pass play covering the last 40-yards for the score.

Breakers third try with the ball went eight plays ending in a Arntz score on the opening play of the second quarter.

Breakers led 35-7 at the intermission scoring on every possession of the first half.

David Dworakowski had three big pass receptions and Ryner Swanson continue to look sharp with his catches.

Rowen Johnson recovered another fumble and Bella Rasmussen saw plenty of action in the second half taking advantage of the great offensive line play to delight the crowd.

RUSH: Arntz 21-186, Bingham 2-17, Rodgers 8-19, Rasmussen 9-26, Garwall 1-(2)

REC: Diver 3-53, Dworakowski 3-49, Swanson 2-31, Arntz 2-24, Degner 1-13, Rodgers 1-(4), Moss 2-23

PASS: W Bingham 16-12-0 166 yards 2TDs NCAA rating is 203.40; S Garwal 2-2-0 23 yards

Punt R: Degner 1-10

KOR: Diver 1-25, Zengle 1-11

PUNT: Sprague 1-39 (inside 20)

Next Game:

On Friday night, Oct. 1, the Breakers conclude their non-league schedule at Segerstrom in a Golden West Conference crossover contest with the Jaguars. The final three games of the regular season commences on Oct. 15 at Westminster as Laguna will take on the 5-0 Lions in what should be the league title contest. Ocean View (1-5) and Godinez (0-6) should not be as challenging.

Game Program & Rosters

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-1)

Laguna’s Boys Sand team faced their chief rival Newport on Sept. 29 and have another tough match on Oct. 4 with Huntington Beach at the Newland Street courts.

Cross Country

Laguna switch their travel plans from Portland’s Nike Meet and went to Daly City running at the Westmoor High School Ram Invitational. The course was not the standard three-mile run but a shorter 2.6 mile route facing mostly Central Coast Section CIF teams.

Melanie Falkowski finished third out of 113 runners and Laguna was second in the team score to San Jose’s Willow Glen High School. Also scoring for the girls were Coco Reed, Sydney Sydney, Anoua Carrie, and Tess Smialowicz.

On the boys side, Mael Metis was 12th out of 196 runners as Laguna finished ninth as a team. Scoring for the Breakers besides Metis were Christopher Drews, Alex Boyd, Luke Anderton and Theodore Drews. Woodside, Menlo, Scotts Valley, Wilcox, Sacred Heart Cathedral, and Serra/San Mateo were the teams placing ahead of Laguna.

Southern Section CIF DIV 4 Poll for Sept. 27:

Boys: 1 – O Lutheran, 2 – Cathedral, 3 – Big Bear, 4 – Laguna Hills, 5 – Oaks Christian, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Harvard-Westlake, 8 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 9 – JSerra, 10 – Wilson/HH

Girls: 1 – JSerra, 2 – La Canada, 3 – Oaks Christian, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Bishop Amat, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – El Segundo, 8 – So Pasadena, 9 – O Lutheran, 10 – Covina

Up next: Temecula Twilight is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Girls Golf (0-5, 0-1)

Laguna dropped their initial Sunset Wave match to Corona del Mar this past Tuesday 227-196. Laguna scores were not provided. On Sept. 23, the Breakers concluded their non-league schedule losing to Edison 215-180.

Girls Tennis (2-3)

Injuries hit the tennis squad this past two weeks as Laguna lost 14-4 on Sept. 23 at undefeated Huntington Beach then dropped a close 11-7 match at Corona del Mar on Sept. 28 where they were only able to win one doubles set. League play begins on Oct. 7.

Boys Water Polo (8-6)

Breakers battled Huntington Beach for the third time this year on Sept. 22 at Newport Harbor but lost to the highly ranked Oilers 9-6. Breakers faced the other league heavy-weight this past Wednesday at Newport Harbor. The Tars are 10-1 (loss to Mater Dei) on the year while the Oilers are 10-2 (losses to Newport and Sacred Heart nut a win over Mater Dei). Breakers face ML King on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Laguna pool in a very rare home game. Polo fans need to see this talented Laguna squad led by scoring machine Will Kelly and the goal keeping talents of Frankie Laptin.

TOP 10 Southern Section CIF Poll:

Mater Dei, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach (TIE), 4 – Harvard-Westlake, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – JSerra, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Foothill, 9 – Palos Verdes, 10 – Loyola

Girls Volleyball (13-13)

Injuries continue to plague Laguna as the dropped a 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 contest on Sept. 23 at Los Alamitos but swept Fountain Valley 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday behind 21 kills from Sophie Reavis and 11 from Sydney Freeman.

Breakers must finish at least at .500 to be considered for post season. The four remaining game – Edison was at Dugger Gym on Sept. 3, Laguna travels to Corona del Mar on Oct. 5, Huntington (21-5) is here on Oct. 7 and Los Alamitos is here on Oct. 12.

Game statistics, YTD totals, and match video highlights are available on Max preps.

