Sports Update: MacCallums Wave League Champions

Girls Tennis (9-4, 6-0) Wave League Champions

Sarah MacCallum and her sister Jessica MacCallum teamed up to sweep to the Sunset Wave League doubles title dropping only 2 games in their three matches to the title. Sarah was the Wave League singles champion in 2018 and last season and took the doubles title in 2019 with Ella Pachl and went on to capture the CIF doubles crown.

In singles, Marina’s Mika Ikemori rallied to edge Laguna’s Katelyn Smith for the title 2-6, 6-0, 10-5. Ikemori had been the No. 1 seed the past three seasons but had fallen in the finals. Both players will advance to the Southern Section CIF singles tournament.

Team wise – Laguna qualified for the team playoffs for the thirtieth consecutive season and traveled to North Hills League champion Villa Park for a Division 1 match on Nov. 3. The winners will face Corona del Mar on Friday on CdM’s courts.

Football (9-1)

Breakers are No. 1 Seed in D9 Playoffs, Host Chino (7-3) on Nov. 5 at Guyer Field

Breakers were rewarded for their outstanding season with the program’s 20th invitation to the SSCIF Football playoffs. Top seed based on the CalPreps rating system, Laguna will be facing teams all with similar ratings. Six of Laguna’s 10 regular season opponents are in the playoffs with Segerstrom the No. 1 seed in D10.

Last Friday – Laguna 49, Godinez 0

Breakers completed the regular season with a romp over winless Godinez (0-10) last Friday night under foggy conditions at Guyer Field. Laguna defense set a school record holding Godinez to zero net yards total offense breaking a 63-year-old school record. Breakers only played their starters in the first half on Friday’s game but the team limited the Grizzlies to only two completed passes for negative yardage and 18 rushing plays of zero or less net yards.

Rush: Bingham 3-20, Fields 2-21, Rasmussen 3-(1), Rogers 1-0

Receiving: Degner 4-195, S Arntz 3-30, Dworakowski 1-33, Fields 2-15, Sprague 1-9, Swanson 4-61, Rodriguez 1-17, Buckhorn 1-11, Freeman 1-17, Baylies 2-18, Rassmussen 2-15, Tyus 1-1, Tucker 1-16.

Passing: Bingham 23-19-0 396 yards 6 TD’s;

KOR: Diver 1-18

PR: Degner 1-51, S Arntz 2-9; IR:Mulkey 1-19;

Fumbles Recovered:Golden, Schwarm

PUNTS: Sprague 1-51 (inside 20=1);

GAME MILESTONES:

TEAM: Total Defense 0 net yards, Old record 11, vs. Capo 1958 NEW SCHOOL RECORD

Top 10:

Team: 49 points – first half ranks fourth, 28 points 1st Quarter ranks seventh, 49 points margin of victory ranks 8th

Single game pass: 428 yards ranks 2nd

Individual: Play: 88 Will Bingham to Luke Degner pass ranks fourth longest

Game: 396 yards passing by Will Bingham ranks third; 195 yards receiving by Luke Degner ranks fifth

6 TD passes ranks tied for second; 4 TDS by Luke Degner tied for ninth 4 tds – 20 times, 5 TDs 7 times, 7 TDs once.

Laguna 48, Ocean View 14

Fields and Bingham Lead Homecoming Victory

Tyler Field proved unstoppable as the senior ran for 170 yards on seven carries scoring five touchdowns as Laguna rallied to a 48-14 win over the Sea Hawks from Ocean View to clinch at-least a tie for the Golden West Conference Pac 4 League title.

The game opened at Guyer Field before an overflow homecoming crowd with the visitors returning the opening kickoff 54 yards to set up a quick drive. Three plays and a two-point conversion found Laguna down 8-0 as visions of a third straight Sea Hawk upset loomed in the minds of many. Ocean View won 28-21 last spring and 27-20 in 2019.

It took only one play on the ensuing possession for Laguna to score as Will Bingham hit Jacob Diver on a 45-yard pass play for points. Ziggy Molteni was back at his kicking role connecting on his first of six successful points-after-touchdown.

Breakers then held Ocean View to three plays and negative yardage thanks to pressure by Micah Chavez and James Golden giving Laguna their second possession. Breakers engineered an eight-play drive with the yards coming on four pass plays before Tyler Fields scored on a one yard run. Laguna scored again on their next possession and never looked back.

Tyler Fields electrified the crowd with scoring runs of 20, 85 and 45 yards. The final Laguna touchdown for the evening was an equally spectacular 72-yard pass play from Will Bingham to Luke Degner.

Rush: Fields 7-170, Rasmussen 4-20 Rec: Degner 8-145, Swanson 4-60, Fields 2-20, Freeman 1-8, Diver 3-88, Rasmussen 1-5 Pass: Bingham 23-19-0 326 yards 2 TDs 230.40 rating Interceptions: Garwall, J Arntz

Game Note – Tyler Fields 85-yard run was tied for the sixth longest in Laguna’s 87-year football history.

Degner’s 72-yard TYD ranks 23rd all-time in long touchdowns by pass.

Playoff bound –

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (2-5) – Season completed

Laguna 2, Tesoro 5, Oct. 26 at Newland Street Courts, Huntington Beach

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp lost 18-21, 21-19, 10-15 (Tesoro)

2. Mack Pardun/Trey Ovens won 21-19, 23-21 (Laguna)

3. Jake Mauro/ Laird Garcia lost 14-21, 8-21 (Tesoro)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben lost 21-16, 18-21, 11-15 (Tesoro)

5. Sam Bennett/Henry Miller won 21-13, 25-27, 15-7 (Laguna)

4-Man: lost 22-28 (Tesoro)

Laguna 3, Huntington Beach 4, Oct. 27 at Newland Street Courts, Huntington Beach

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp won 21-17, 18-21, 15-6 (Laguna)

2. Mack Pardun/Trey Ovens lost 21-17, 17-21, 13-15 (Oilers)

3. Jake Mauro/Hayden Gamble won 21-14, 21-13 (Laguna)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben lost 18-21, 21-14, 13-15 (Oilers)

5. Sam Bennett/ Ryan Loughlin won 21-18, 21-18 (Laguna)

4-Man: lost 16-28 (Oilers)

PLAYOFFS – # 6 seed Breakers lost to # 10 seed Servite

Laguna 2, Servite 5, Nov. 1 at Newland Street Courts, Huntington Beach

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp won 21-18, 21-16 (Laguna)

2. Mack Pardun/Trey Ovens lost 15-21, 21-17, 13-15 (Servite)

3. Jake Mauro/ Laird Garcia lost 21-17, 18-21, 13-15 (Servite)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben lost 17-21, 18-21 (Servite

5. Sam Bennett/Henry Miller lost 21-17, 18-21, 16-14 (Laguna)

4-Man: lost 18-28 (Servite)

Cross Country

Melanie Falkowski wins Surf League Title

Melanie Falkowski captured the Sunset Surf League Cross Country last Saturday with a 18:16.9 time for the three-mile course. Tess Smialowicz finished seventh to also earn all-league honors. In the Boys race, Mael Metis finished second in the Sunset Surf race with a time of 15:43.0. Kenny Wanlass from Newport won the league honors. No other Laguna runner earned all-league honors and both teams finished fourth in the 4-team league. The teams will run in the D4 SSCIF prelims which will be held on Nov. 13 at Mount SAC.

Girls Golf (1-9, 1-5) season completed

Boys Water Polo (16-10, 2-4)

Breakers were selected to the eight-team Open Division Playoffs and will face league rival Newport this past Thursday in the single elimination playoff. The Other matches were O Lutheran at Surf League champions Huntington Beach, JSerra at Harvard Westlake, and Foothill at Mater Dei. Semi’s are on the 10th and the finals on Nov. 13.

Last week Laguna went 2-1 to complete the regular season. On Wednesday, Breakers easily defeated Corona del Mar in a “home” game played at Los Alamitos. Will Kelly scored four first quarter scores in route to Laguna’s 13-7

win. The following day in another “home match” played at Los Alamitos, Newport easily took the Breakers 15-3.

On Friday in a rare home contest played at the Laguna Community Pool, Laguna defeated Dana Hills 17-7 with Will Kelly scoring eight goals. Kelly has scored 105 goals this season, a school record.

Final Regular Season Southern Section CIF Rankings – 1 – Huntington Beach, 2 – Mater Dei, 3 – Newport Harbor, 4 – Harvard Westlake, 5 – JSerra, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Foothill, 8 – Orange Lutheran

Girls Volleyball (18-16, 3-3)

Season Ends in 5-Set Quarterfinal loss at No. 1 Seed Aliso Niguel

Breakers were leading Aliso Niguel (24-4) in the third set and appeared on their way to an upset but the Wolverines rallied to end the Breaker season 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-10. Sophie Reavis collected 28 kills 3 aces, 14 digs, Brookyn Yelland had 15 plus 16 digs while Sydney Freeman had 10 kills

Laguna Girls volleyball swept their first two playoff matches to advance to the quarterfinals for the 41st time in the 49 years playoffs have been conducted. Last week in the playoffs, Laguna deSports feated Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-14) 25-23, 25-14, 28-26 on Thursday October 21 at Dugger Gym. Trailing early, Breakers tied set 1 at 11 then held the lead to the end of the set. Set two was never in doubt after the Breakers opened with a 6-0 lead while set three started out the same after Dempsey Sadler’s opening serving run but sloppy play allowed the Talogs to tie the contest at 18 and provide some anxious moments near the finish. Laguna finally won with deadly cross -court kills by Sophie Reavis and Brooklyn Yelland to seal the match. Reavis had 21 kills for the game and Yelland added 13, Sydney Freeman and Natalia Hagopian each had 8. Brooklyn also recorded five aces and 12 digs.

On Saturday, the match was played in the North Gym as electrical problems continue to plague Dugger Gym with Laguna sweeping # 9 Great Oak 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 as Sophie Reavis collected 17 kills and Brooklyn Yelland added 11 along with 14 digs and two aces. Sydney Freeman was also very effective with seven kills and only one error against the Wolfpack (18-6) from Temecula.

Detailed Game statistics, YTD totals, and match video highlights are available on Max Preps.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!