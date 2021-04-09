Sports Update: Ocean View Rallies To Upset Laguna 28-21

Fall/Winter Sports:

Football (1-2, 0-1)

Once again the Ocean View Seahawks took the closing momentum to upset the Breakers and possibly earn another league title. Both teams still need to play Westminster (0-3) with the Seahawks hosting them this weekend and Laguna traveling to Westminster on April 16.

In the lone home game this season, Breakers honored their senior class in a traditional senior night program and appeared to be well on their way to earn the victory on the field before a classic momentum swing sent the visitors to victory. Breakers had three key possessions inside the Ocean View 10-yard line only to come away empty.

In the first period, Laguna drove 60-yards on 11 plays aided by four Seahawk penalties but turned the ball over on downs to lose a score opportunity. Laguna came back and scored on their next three possessions carrying a 21-0 lead into the intermission.

Breakers took the ensuing kickoff to open the second half and moved over 60 yards to the Ocean View nine before a penalty and three incomplete passes were followed by a drive ending sack. The now energized visitors went 74 yards on 11 plays to tally their first score. After a three-play and punt possession by Laguna, the Breakers stopped the Seahawks on downs gaining possession to open the final period on the Ocean View 34. The Seahawks were now fully engaged and held Laguna to minus three yards. After a short punt they scored again on an 80-yard run with nearly nine minutes remaining.

Laguna’s final four possessions ended on interceptions (one originating inside the Ocean View 10-yard line) while Ocean View completed only two passes all evening, both flea-flicker type plays that delivered a long pass to an open receiver for the final two scores.

Breakers will try to regroup as they travel to long-time rival Estancia (1-3) next Friday for a non-league contest with the Eagles. Estancia lost to Ocean View 32-16 last month and Laguna holds the series edge 17-14.

Rush: Golden 14-47, Fields 5-4, Bingham 5-(8), Team 1-(14)

Receiving: Louch 5-91, Golden 2-43, Fields 1-8, Degner 3-59, Dworakowski 1-30, J Arntz 2-39

Pass: Bingham 36-14-4 270 1 TD 94.4 rating

Punts: Sprague 2-50 25 average

Fumbles recovered: Golden, Gallegos

Spring Sports:

Baseball (2-3)

Breakers scored three runs in the second inning to edge La Mirada 3-2 in their final game of the Ryan Lemmon tournament. Ryan Strickland pitched five innings to earn the win. On Saturday at Tustin, the Tillers scored in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Laguna 3-2 in the 53rd meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1938. Breakers were off until April 8 when they open their Newport Elks tournament play hosting Nogales at Skipper Carrillo Field.

Boys Basketball (4-0)

Laguna added another non-league win last Friday afternoon with a 61-51 win over Dana Hills at Dugger Gym. The Dolphins never threatened and were quickly in a hole after Willie Rounaghi hit a trio of three-point baskets in the first period to put Laguna into the lead. Chase Hall was very effective in the paint with seven baskets off sharp passing from his teammates. Nolan Naess led in scoring with 25 points, followed by Hall with 15, Willie Rounaghi with 11 and Jackson Siranni with 10. Hall and Sirianni battled the boards with a combined 13 rebounds while Rounaghi dished out nine assists.

Breakers are currently scheduled to play Yucaipa on Saturday at 3 p.m. then are off until April 21 when they host Marina.

Girls Basketball (2-4)

Laguna picked up a pair of victories at home defeating Estancia 33-26 on March 31 and Orange 52-27 on April 5. Against Estancia, Sophie Marriner scored 14 points to lead Laguna and added 13 rebounds. Elaina Seybold was credited with 22 rebounds, second most for a single game in Breaker history. In Monday’s contest, Breakers pulled away from the Panthers in the second half as the squad scored on seven three-point shots including three by Kenna Rudolph. The young squad (1 junior, 5 sophomores, 3 freshmen) are becoming a very competitive team.

Leaders after six games: Scoring: Sophie Marriner, Rebounds: Marriner, Assists: Sabrina Yang, Steals: Marriner, Blocked shots: Marriner.

Remaining games this past week: Calvary Chapel on April 8, Estancia on April 10. Next week: Capo Valley Christian on Monday, Pacifica Christian on Tuesday and St Margaret’s on Wednesday.

Boys Soccer (2-3-1)

Division 1 power Edison defeated the Breakers 2-0 on Monday at Guyer Field. Laguna faced Corona del Mar this past Wednesday and will open league play at Huntington Beach (6-0-1) on April 12.

Girls Soccer (1-0, 2-1)

Laguna lost a non-league match to Corona del Mar last Thursday dropping a 6-0 game to the Sea Queens (4-2-2).

This past Tuesday Laguna defeated Huntington Beach 2-1 in another Sunset Conference crossover match on goals by Acacia Edwards and Baylor Lund. Sunset Wave League play resumes in mid-April with Newport Harbor (April 13) and Marina (April 15).

Swimming

Breakers are off until April 20 for a non- league tri-meet with Newport Harbor and Los Alamitos. Sunset Wave League meets are set with a trip to Marina on April 27 and home meets with Huntington Beach (May 4) and Edison (May 11).

Boys Tennis (5-2)

Laguna is off until the final non-league match on April 12 with Huntington Beach. The double round-robin with the Sunset Wave League (Edison, Marina, and Newport Harbor) opens on April 19 with Edison.

Girls Tennis (5-3)

Corona del Mar dominated doubles play to defeat Laguna 12-6 in a Sunset Conference cross-over match played on April 1 at Corona. Breakers return to the courts on April 13 when they travel to Marina for their opening Sunset Wave League match. Fountain Valley appears to be the Breakers’ biggest challenge for the league title this season. The Barons (8-3) will visit Laguna on April 20.

Girls Sand Volleyball (1-0)

The Selznick era for Laguna Sand Volleyball got underway on April 1 as Dane Selznick’s squad defeated Mater Dei 5-2 to open the 2021 season in a match played on the Newland Street courts in Huntington Beach. Laguna’s junior varsity team was also successful. Next march is April 15 versus Tesoro.

Scores versus Mater Dei:

Natalie Hagopian and Ella Tyus lost 18-21, 19-21; Sophie Reavis and Mikayla Smith lost 9-21, 11-21; Bella Mullin and Macie Murphy won 21-13, 21-15; Luisa LoFranco and Lucy Loughlin won 21-19, 21-15; Eva Gardner and Dempsey Sadler won 21-11, 21-11; Four-woman team of Tyus, Hagopian, Reavis and Smith won 28-20.

Boys Volleyball (0-1)

Laguna’s 50th varsity season opened on Tuesday night at Capistrano Valley Christian where the Breakers dropped a 25-21, 20-25, 12-25, 26-24, 10-15 contest. The Eagles are now coached by Ryan Van Rensselaer who had been successful at Saddleback Valley Christian but never able to beat Laguna until this evening. The Breakers sport only one senior and lack that “big” go-to player they have had the past few seasons. Oskar Hingel was kill leader for Laguna with seven kills and 11 digs. Trent Gilles had five kills along with a solo block, two block assists and 17 digs.

Laguna played Marina this past Thursday for their home opener.