Sports Update: Scott Wittkop Ends Run as Cross Country Coach

Cross Country

After 12 successful seasons as the Boys Cross Country coach, Scott Wittkop announced he would not return for 2022. He was hired in 2010 to replace Dave Brobeck who also coached for 12 years—both tied for the longest tenure in the program’s history. Their combined 24 years have produced a perennially successful program that hopefully will continue.

Wittkop’s Statistics:

12 seasons – six league titles – One Southern Section CIF Title and two second-place finishes

One state title and one-second place finish

Qualified for the finals in all 11 Southern Section CIF meets and five state meets

Girls Tennis

Southern Section CIF Individual Tournament

Katelyn Smith lost in the second round of singles competition at Marina High School on Nov. 22 losing to Shukan Parikh of Los Osos, 6-3, 6-3. The doubles team of Sarah and Jessica MacCallum decided to skip the event to participate in a USTA program.

Boys Basketball (2-1)

Breakers jumped out to a 30-12 lead over Crenshaw last Saturday in a basketball showcase event at Edison in Huntington Beach. The big lead over the Cougars (3-3) early in the third quarter was just enough to hold back the LA school’s 30-14 comeback allowing Laguna to eek-out a 44-42 win. Jackson Sirianni led the Breakers with 13 points. The contest ended with Crenshaw nearly connecting on a three-point shot.

This past week, Laguna traveled to Portola High School in Irvine to participate in the 17-team Mariko Tournament.

On Monday, they blasted Fairmont-SJC 77-37 as the team hit on 10 three-point shots in the runaway game. The remaining tournament games were Thursday verses Trabuco Hills, Friday night against Portola, and Saturday against Los Osos. The Breakers will participate in Corona del Mar’s tournament opening on Dec. 6 against Crean Lutheran.

Girls Basketball (3-1)

Laguna continued to show improvements as the Breakers easily defeated long-time rival Costa Mesa 63-22 on Monday, November 29 at the Mustang’s gym. Kate Chang scored 22 points, Sophie Marriner added 19 points along with 16 rebounds and five steals. Laguna had two other games this past week at St Margaret’s and at home with Bolsa Grande. Next week three more non-league games are on the schedule: Dec 6 at Magnolia, Dec 7 at Santa Ana, and Dec 9 hosting St Margaret’s.

Boys Soccer (1-2)

In action last week, Laguna lost at Portola on Nov. 22 by the score of 3-1. The lone goal scored by Jacob Diver. On Nov. 23, Breakers won their home opener defeating Sage Hill 2-1. Goals credited to Sam Garwall and Luke Meisberger in a series dominated by Laguna 10-0-1. This past week, Laguna played host to Northwood on Wednesday and next week they host St. Margaret’s (Dec. 6), Tesoro (Dec. 8), and Ocean View (Dec. 10) all on Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer

Breakers season begins Dec. 9 at Tesoro.

Girls Water Polo (25th Season)

Regular season opened this past Wednesday with Murrieta Valley at the Laguna Community Pool and the team will travel to Santa Barbara on Dec. 3 for a non-league game with San Marcos and will face Dos Pueblos on Saturday morning. Next week Laguna will host San Clemente at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Laguna Community Pool. Admission is free.

Wrestling

The limited season opens with Huntington Beach on Dec. 15.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!