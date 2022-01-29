St. Mary’s Episcopal Church gifts comforting clothing to Waymakers teen shelter

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church recently ended its year of giving with a clothing drive to provide warm and comforting clothes to the teens at the Waymakers Shelter.

The church gathered over 70 items to warm teens just before Christmas. These items are always needed by the Shelter since many teens arrive with only the clothes they’re wearing.

“From gathering the needed essential supplies and cleaning products during the pandemic, to providing warm blankets, slippers, and other cozy materials that promoted comfort within our kids during these distressing and difficult times in their lives truly touches everyone involved. St. Mary’s has spent years bringing light and hope to not only our youth, but our community at large,“ Waymakers volunteer coordinator Chelsea Burch said in a press release.

For more information on Waymakers, visit waymakersoc.org.