Laguna Playhouse announces opening of ‘The Spitfire Grill’ musical

As the second show in its centennial celebration season, Laguna Playhouse announced “The Spitfire Grill” performances will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13 following previews Jan. 26. The production is based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff, with music by James Valcq and lyrics by Fred Alley; they also collaborated on the book.

The plot follows feisty parolee Percy Talbott, just released from prison and arriving by bus in Gilead, a town she selected from an old travel book. Here, she begins working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill, which the owner wants to sell, but no one wants to buy it. Percy suggests a raffle and the entry fees start rolling in along with essays about why each person wants to own the eatery.

“The Spitfire Grill” was first presented at Laguna Playhouse in 2002, breaking box office records. Steve Steiner serves as director with Glen Rovinelli as musical director. Key cast members are Julia Hoffman as Percy Talbott, Missy McArdle as Hannah Ferguson and Noah Berry as Sheriff Joe Sutter. Tickets range from $51 to $81 and are available on lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787. Shows through Feb. 6 are for fully vaccinated patrons only (or those with a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before the show); masks are required for all performances.