Star Chef Strikes Out on His Own

Chef Craig Strong, whose talents have earned the Montage resort’s Studio restaurant top reviews during his near decade tenure, is striking out on his own as owner of a Laguna Beach restaurant, a hotel spokesman confirmed.

In recent weeks Strong has been spotted several times at Taverna, an Italian restaurant, which hosted a closing party for loyal patrons on Sunday. The following day, movers arrived to crate up glassware, tables and chairs, according to Heidi Miller, owner of Tight Assets, a boutique near the downtown restaurant, who attended the party and has closely observed Taverna’s struggle over two years to fill its 126 seats in a historic building.

The drawn-out makeover of the former retail store revealed an outdoor patio and fountain flanked by tile murals depicting homeownership, revealing its origin as Laguna Federal Savings. Open only since June of 2016, Taverna recently seemed to be hitting its stride with patrons such as Rosanne Nitti, sorry to learn her favorite risotto purveyor close. About 15 people will lose their jobs in the closure.

One of Taverna’s investors told Miller that Strong and several investors had bought the building and intend to reopen with a new concept by Sept. 1. Neither Strong nor Taverna co-owner Alberto Lombardi immediately responded to requests for comment.

Tax records show the historic property at 222 Ocean Ave. sold for $3.3 million in 2017 and is owned by 222 Ocean Avenue LLC. The property includes a second level apartment that Lombardi also remodeled and hoped to occupy. Lombardi Family Concepts, based in Dallas, operates nine restaurant concepts.

“We thank Craig for an incredible nine years leading the culinary team at Studio and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” Anne-Marie Houston, general manager for Montage Laguna Beach, said in a statement.

The resort, a major employer and tax-generator for the city, has undergone several ownership changes during Strong’s tenure though the hotel operating company has remained stable. And in April, Montage Laguna Beach announced that Jeffery Walter was named executive chef in charge of overseeing all dining operations for the resort.