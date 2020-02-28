Street Beat

Share this:

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Physical fight. 3:23 p.m. 100 block of South Coast Hwy. A fight was reported on the south cobblestones. Leigh Alan Perry, 60, of Laguna Beach was arrested for battery and resisting arrest. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Petty theft. 7:52 a.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. The victim reported his cash and medication were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Estimated loss was worth about $70.

Friday, Feb. 21

DUI. 12:23 a.m. 100 block of Brooks Street. A 29-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bond.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Trespassing. 7:39 a.m. 600 block of North Coast Hwy. A male transient was screaming and yelling profanities in the produce section of Pavillon’s. Marc Alexander Powell, 54, of Banning was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bond.

Sunday, Feb. 23

DUI. 1:35 a.m. Thalia Street and South Coast Hwy. A 35-year-old Ontario woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bond.

DUI. 2:16 a.m. Beach Street and Broadway Place. A 25-year-old Anaheim man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bond.