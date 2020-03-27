Street Beat

Share this:

Thursday, March 18

Disorderly conduct. 6:21 p.m. 200 block of Broadway St. A woman was reported for possessing stolen merchandise in her purse. Wendy Joy Murray, 62, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and petty theft. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Friday, March 19

Criminal threats. 5:50 p.m. 1300 block of S. Coast Hwy. The reporting party said a man was making threats and came toward them with a knife. Michael Dennis Locklear, 61, was arrested for a warrant issued for making criminal threats. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Saturday, March 20

DUI. 1:30 a.m. 300 block of N. Coast Hwy. A 20-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, March 21

Trespass. 7:46 a.m. 200 block of Broadway St. A man and woman were arguing and going through trash bins in an alleyway. Rose Kelley, 49, was arrested on suspicion of trespass. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. 11:10 a.m. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. A transient was rolling on the ground with a blue bottle in his hand near the Boardwalk. Timothy Davis, 59, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on $500 bail.

Traffic collision. 4:55 p.m. 900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. A Black Acura was reported as swerving back and forth on shoulder of southbound Highway 133 before a traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred. Brian Garcia, 28, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and for a warrant for driving under the influence in Los Angeles County. He was held on a $40,500 bail.

Disturbance. 5:55 p.m. Laguna Avenue and South Coast Highway. A man tried to fight a police officer. Douglas Alan Frederes Jr., 39, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.