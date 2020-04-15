Street Beat

Share this:

Wednesday, April 8

Pedestrian stop. 12:27 p.m. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. Eric Zuniga, 48, was arrested on a bench warrant for violating probation on charges for stalking and making criminal threats.

Resisting arrest. 11:01 p.m. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. Andrew Nathan Patrick, 39, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and littering on public property. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Thursday, April 9

Pedestrian stop. 1:35 p.m. 200 block of Broadway St. Rachel Lin Churchill, 25, was cited on a warrant for storing personal property in a public parking lot or prohibited area.

Narcotic possession. 10:26 p.m. 200 block of Legion St. Officers conducted a traffic stop. Ismael Pedroza, 25, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of an opium pipe, false identification to a police officer, and driving on a suspended license. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Friday, April 10

Trespass. 1:17 a.m. 300 block of Broadway St. The reporting party said he could hear footsteps on the upstairs patio and requested a patrol check. Nathan Turner, 39, was cited on suspicion of trespassing.

Saturday, April 11

DUI. 1:16 a.m. Emerald Bay and N. Coast Hwy. An officer stopped a gray Ford Mustang. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Her was held on a $2,500 bail.

Assault with deadly weapon. 4:56 a.m. 500 block of Forest Ave. Damian Garcia Gonzalez, 28, was arrested ons suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Mail theft. 9:20 a.m. 500 block of Ramona Ave. A delivery service driver dropped off a package and then witnessed transient man steal it. Robert Ruiz Peralta, 39, was arrested on suspicion of mail theft. He was held on a $500 bail.

Resisting arrest. 1:04 p.m. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. The subject was contacted after having an open alcohol container in public. Kyle Albert Winton, 40, was arrested for parole violation and resisting a police officer. He was held without bail.

Stay-at-home order. 3:25 p.m. 5th Avenue and Coast Highway. About six juveniles were skateboarding at a dentist office parking lot. The reporting party said they were not social distancing and making lots of noise.

Stay-at-home order. 6:21 p.m. 29900 block of Balboa Ave. The reporting party said seven to nine individuals were playing golf in the park. The water fountain at the park was closed with yellow tape but someone removed it. An officer put the tape back up.

Fruit theft. 7:05 p.m. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. The reporting party said she saw a couple of people who brought a ladder and used it to steal fruit off trees on private property. She was concerned that more people will do this.